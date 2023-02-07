The Charlotte baseball team is looking to make their final run in the Conference USA (C-USA) memorable as they fight for the C-USA championship in the 2023 season.
The 2022 season had its ups and downs for the 49ers, finishing 36-22 overall and 17-13 in C-USA play while boasting a national ranking at No. 23 early in the year.
The key this season for Charlotte is trying to control and mediate downward slumps. The combination of talented transfers and critical returning players elevate the team's goal to reach Omaha, Neb., this year.
Expectations
Head Coach Robert Woodard and the 49ers have their focus on not just competing for the C-USA championship but also on the College World Series in Omaha.
The C-USA Preseason Poll was released on Feb. 2 and had Charlotte finishing No. 4 in the conference while also receiving one first-place vote.
Returning standouts
Charlotte has a plethora of talent returning for the 2023 season. The returners are headlined by four Preseason All-Conference hitters: Jake Cunningham, Jack Dragum, Cam Fisher and Austin Knight.
Cunningham is coming off a breakout season in 2022, where he batted .304 while scoring 51 runs along with 16 home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 52 RBI and 38 walks. Cunningham looks to build on his impressive sophomore season and be a catalyst in the outfield for Charlotte.
Dragum was named First Team All-Conference USA in 2022 after batting .352 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 36 walks and came in to score 62 runs. Dragum will be a crucial veteran piece as he looks to lead Charlotte in his senior season.
After a successful freshman campaign, Fisher was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, Baseball America Second Team Freshman All-American, C-USA All-Conference Second Team and C-USA All-Freshman Team.
Fisher looks to grow in his second season after hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 RBI and 45 walks while scoring 61 runs.
Knight hit .249 with four doubles, eight home runs, 34 RBI and 34 walks while scoring 45 runs. Knight looks to revert to his 2021 form that won him C-USA Player of the Year.
On the mound, Christian Lothes and Collin Kramer are pitchers primed for a stellar year.
Lothes is coming off Tommy John's Surgery in 2022. In 2021 he earned Freshman All-American honors and C-USA First team honors after pitching 40.2 innings with a 4-0 record in 21 games and a 3.10 ERA while striking out 54 batters.
Kramer should be a strong arm in the pitching staff this season. Kramer earned C-USA All-Freshman Team honors in 2022. In 25 appearances, he went 4-2 with a 4.07 ERA over 55.1 innings while striking out 62 batters.
Impact transfers
D1 Baseball ranked the 49ers transfer class as No. 21 in the nation, with 11 newcomers joining the squad. The class has plenty of talent spread around, with the notable standouts being Donye Evans, Aubrey Gillentine and Brandon Stahlman.
Evans was named the No. 51-ranked impact transfer. The pitcher hails from Vanderbilt University, where he made 22 appearances, pitching 18.2 innings with a 5.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
Gillentine made six appearances last year for the University of Southern Mississippi, but he went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA over 9.1 innings while striking out eight batters.
Stahlman, a top 50 impact JUCO transfer, transferred in from State Fair Community College. He played in 39 games, batting .341 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, ten doubles, 29 walks and scored 44 runs.
Marquee matchups
Charlotte does not have an easy schedule this season, with seven opponents making the NCAA Regionals last season. Those consist of the United States Military Academy, Coastal Carolina University, Dallas Baptist University, East Carolina University, Louisiana Tech University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Virginia Tech.
ECU, UNC and Virginia Tech advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals last year.
Continued improvements within the Hayes
Last year Charlotte made significant improvements to their home stadium with the installation of a new turf infield, and this year Hayes Stadium is undergoing another renovation. Charlotte replaced their old digital scoreboard and is installing a new video board.
Conference championship
Rice University will host the final C-USA baseball championship before conference realignment at Reckling Park in Houston from May 24-28.
Charlotte will have to finish as one of the top eight C-USA teams to clinch a tournament spot.
Looking to start of season
Charlotte opens up their season at home against Ball State with a four-game series that begins on Friday, Feb. 17, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19.