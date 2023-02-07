On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Charlotte 49ers softball team welcomes the South Carolina University Gamecocks to the Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium at 6 p.m. for the Charlotte Invitational, effectively starting the 49ers last season in the Conference USA (C-USA).
Coming off a 35-23 record last year, finishing No. 4 in the east division of the C-USA, the 49ers look to build off their successes in 2022, such as their historic 5-2 victory over No. 6 Virginia Tech.
DOWN. THEY. GO. ⛏#GoldStandard | #ALLIN4CLT pic.twitter.com/oeiQWol2qZ— Charlotte Softball (@CharlotteSB) March 2, 2022
Head Coach Ashley Chastain said she is excited to see the unique dynamic of the 2023 roster heading into the new season.
"I'm really excited about the team really coming together in the preseason practice here," said Chastain. "They've been working really hard to create that chemistry that we need defensively on the field to really get where we want to go, which is the NCAA postseason."
Strength of schedule
Chastain is not one to shy away from adversity, and the 2023 schedule perfectly reflects this.
"We [Charlotte] believe we play in a great competitive softball region in the country. So you're going to find that our non-conference schedule is ACC-heavy. It's challenging. We believe here that that's how we're going to grow the program and get us to the postseason," said Chastain. "I felt like this is probably the toughest schedule that we've put together since I've been here, and that was very intentional on our end."
In the 2023 C-USA Softball Preseason Poll, Charlotte was voted to finish No. 3 with 78 votes, only behind 2022 C-USA season champions the University of North Texas (99) and Western Kentucky University (82).
According to D1softball.com, the 49ers are projected to finish No. 2 in the division, right behind North Texas. Charlotte will play North Texas at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas, from April 14-16.
Star catcher and Texas native Bailey Vannoy said she has confidence in facing the defending champions.
"I think, honestly, it's treated just like any other game. Heads down, eyes forward," said Vannoy. "It's in the state of Texas, which, you know, I love, but at the same time, I'm repping N.C., and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. So they're just another opponent, and they just wear another jersey."
Preseason accolades
Vannoy, the two-time defending C-USA Player of the Year, won the 2023 C-USA Preseason Player of the Year award and ranked No. 39 overall on D1 Softball's "Top 100 Preseason Player" list.
Boo named C-USA Preseason Player of the YearYear 5️⃣ is about to be a special one!!! pic.twitter.com/ifpieC31iz— Charlotte Softball (@CharlotteSB) January 26, 2023
"It's truly an honor that through the years, the work has just kind of shown up, but what's really cool is that none of that would've happened on my own," said Vannoy. "That comes with being on a really good team that's high level, that puts me in a position to prove myself. That comes with preparation on the coaches, athletic trainer, our strength coach; everybody has to be all in for any of those things to happen."
Vannoy is joined by sophomore Ella Chancey, who was recognized for her stellar 2022 campaign by being named to C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team.
The promising infielder said she is ready to prove she has more to offer.
"I haven't tried to put too much thought into them [C-USA Accolades]," said Chancey. "I still want to put a lot of emphasis on hard work. I don't want to be like, 'oh, well, they already know I'm a good player, so I don't have to work as hard.' So, just kind of having the same process that I did last year and just doing what I've always done."
New faces and key contributors
Following the 2022 season, the Charlotte 49ers lost key players such as Lindsey Walljasper, Kourtney Gremillion and Hallie Webster. While replacing starters is always a daunting task in sports, Chastain is confident in what she's seen from the 2023 roster in the offseason.
"I think you'll see a lot of Savanna Nguyen on the field defensively in the middle infield," said Chastain. "You'll see Lexi Winters behind the plate a lot; she's a true freshman for us. Between her and Bailey Vannoy, they're gonna catch at about a 50% clip. And then Ari Rodi, powerful back, she'll be somebody that gets a lot of opportunities offensively. Just really excited about all those guys. They've just worked really hard and really bought into their roles."
Chastain said she wants to see some of the leadership brought by returning players.
"Just really excited about our returning players," said Chastain, "Obviously, Bailey Vannoy's fifth and final year with us, really excited about that for her, Ella Chancey, who had a stellar freshman year, and Corey Hoffler, who used to be Corey Henderson, got married in the summer; excited about just the experience that she has at this point and the leadership she's brought."
Chastain said the squad is full of confidence when looking to conference play.
"I believe we're gonna win conference USA this year," said Chastain, "It's our last year in the conference, and I think that's what this team has set out to do."
Season opener
The 49ers will face South Carolina on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at home to kick off their 2023 season and the Charlotte Invitational. Charlotte and South Carolina faced off last season, resulting in a 6-1 victory.