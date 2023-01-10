The Charlotte men's basketball team dropped their second straight game after falling to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) 71-67 on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Boca Raton, Fla.
After being down 20 at one point in the second half, Charlotte rallied back, but it was not enough, and Charlotte dropped their second straight game. Charlotte has lost their last two games by less than four points suffering a two-point loss to FIU and losing by four to FAU.
Charlotte moves to 11-5 on the season and 2-3 in Conference USA (C-USA) play.
FAU sits at 14-1 on the season and 4-0 in the C-USA, continuing their 13-game winning streak.
Charlotte has now played two of the top three teams in the conference, UAB and FAU, proving they can fight with the big dogs as they have lost by less than ten in both contests.
First half
The game was close in the first 10 minutes, with the 49ers trailing by eight. The Owls started to pull away, reaching a ten-point lead at the 8:02 mark.
FAU was phenomenal from three as they knocked down 11 of their 17 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. The Owls extended their lead, making it a 14-point game going into the break.
Lu'Cye Patterson led the way for the 49ers in the half, recording eight points to keep the team in the game.
Second half
FAU continued to increase their lead in the second half to 20 with 14 minutes to play.
Charlotte started to get back in the game, cutting the lead to three off an Aly Khalifa three with 5:30 left.
A Patterson three with 1:16 left cut it to two, and the 49ers needed a stop. Alijah Martin hit a dagger three for the Owls on the following possession to end the comeback attempt.
The Owls held onto win the game 71-67.
Top performers
Brice Williams led the 49ers with 16 points on 6-10 shooting and eight rebounds.
Patterson was stellar with 13 points on 5-8 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. Montre' Gipson and Khalifa rounded out the last 49ers in double-digit scoring. Gipson had 11 points, and Khalifa had a double-double with ten points and ten rebounds.
Next up
Charlotte travels back home to Halton Arena, where they are undefeated this season, to take on the University of Texas San Antonio. The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. The game will also be streaming on ESPN+.