The Charlotte men's basketball team beat the Western Carolina University Catamounts in the first round of the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., 65-56 after a 45-point second-half performance on Saturday, March 18.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team stepped up when called upon.
"When you are playing tournament games like this, everyone is going to give their best, and if you are feeling your way through it. It's going to hurt you. As far as us, we just have to know where the shooting is coming from and where the scoring is coming from, and those guys have to play those roles at a high level this time of year," said Sanchez.
Brice Williams took over the game in the final five minutes securing the 49ers a spot in the CBI quarterfinals taking on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
First half
Western Carolina opened up the game with an 8-0 scoring run that did not get snapped until Aly Khalifa hit a three at the 14:38 mark.
Charlotte brought it to 10-8 with 12:27 left after Lu'Cye Patterson hit a mid-range jumper.
Kye with a pair of early buckets. pic.twitter.com/D4IxNN6fyB— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
The Catamounts then slowly inched away piece by piece on the way to claiming a 31-20 lead going into halftime.
Second half
Montre' Gipson opened up the second half with a three-point shot, beginning the 49ers' offensive comeback.
Tre' trey pic.twitter.com/FO0TNSGcRx— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
The 49ers opened up the half with an 11-2 scoring run to make the score 33-31.
With 13:50 left, Patterson hit a mid-range jumper to give Charlotte their first game lead at 36-35.
The teams went back and forth until it was tied 47-47 with six minutes left.
Williams then hit a three to give Charlotte a 50-47 lead that they never relented. Williams scored 11 points in the final stretch securing the victory for the 49ers 65-56.
lol pic.twitter.com/bMPtjfYU3y— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
Stars of the game
Williams led the way with a 20-point double-double finishing the night with 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal, carrying the offensive load to close the game.
Western Carolina's Tyzhaun Claude was the team's leading scorer with 15 points on 7-12 shooting while also grabbing nine rebounds and blocking one shot.
In their win, Patterson was another key contributor for the 49ers, scoring 16 points with four rebounds and one assist.
Kye with 12. pic.twitter.com/dOkb76Zphu— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
Takeaways
Charlotte's free throw shooting was a key to their success shooting 17-19 from the line, capitalizing on their free chances.
"We did a good job getting to the free throw line. We got in the bonus with about eight minutes left in the game. Everyone shot it really well from the free throw line," said Sanchez.
Another critical part of the game was that the 49ers made the best of their second-chance opportunities, scoring 10 points off their five offensive rebounds. The Catamounts only scored two points off their own five offensive rebounds.
Next up
The No. 3 seed Charlotte will take on No. 11 seed Milwaukee on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the CBI at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The contest will be available to stream on Flo Sports.
Milwaukee.Tomorrow.6:30 p.m. ET.FloHoops. pic.twitter.com/YsKHnPkBaU— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023