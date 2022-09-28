For only the third time in program history, the Charlotte 49ers entered the venue of an SEC opponent last Saturday when they traveled to Columbia, S.C., to face off against the Gamecocks.
Similarly to the team, I was quite unfamiliar with the atmosphere of SEC football. Before entering the stadium, the emphasis on tailgating and fun events was paramount. Thousands of people gathered around the parking lots playing the Gamecocks' fight song, playing various games like cornhole and grilling.
It reminded me of the new lots the 49ers are constructing near the stadium. I am hopeful they can have a similar effect as the South Carolina tailgating lots.
My favorite part of the pregame was the number of activities kids could participate in. There was target throwing, field goal kicking, a bouncy house and many more. Incorporating things of that nature helps increase engagement and excitement for those who may not be super connected to the team.
The last thing I attended before the game was the "Gamecock Walk," a tradition for the school. The school band led the entire team down a brick path from the facility to the stadium's entrance. Thousands of fans stood and cheered as their favorite players walked by right in front of them. Yet again, another way to connect fans to their team and build excitement before every home game.
Once it was time for the game and I entered the stadium, the excitement was off the charts. Right before kickoff, fireworks shot off, the stadium lights were flashed and the game was underway.
The most incredible thing I experienced in the stadium was when South Carolina kicked off. The main lights were turned off, and a red strobe would flash throughout the stadium. The song "Sandstorm" played, and every fan in the venue began swinging their towel to the music. These same elements occurred every single kickoff, creating another tradition for fans.
Lastly, after every score for the Gamecocks, the stadium lights shut off, fireworks went off, and the South Carolina fight song began blasting on the speakers, all boosting the energy in the crowd.
The passion in the stadium, lighting effects and traditions made the game that much more exciting and is something Charlotte should look to add.
The 49ers got a glimpse of the heights they hope to reach, and taking a page out of South Carolina's book may be a good start.
