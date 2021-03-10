Charlotte took a loss to Duke last week in extra innings, but this did not deter them. In their three-game series against Furman, the Niners swept the Paladins and outscored them 19-6.
Charlotte has won eight of their last nine games and is now 10-2 at home. Charlotte's pitching dominated the first two games against Furman, while their batting gave them the win in game three.
Game 1: Charlotte 4, Furman 1
Charlotte was quick to get on the board in game one. In their first inning, the Niners brought two runs in from Spenser Gray and Bailey Vannoy. The game was left quiet until the top of the sixth when Furman got a run off a home run.
The Niners answered back in the next frame with two RBI's from Lindsey Walljasper and Logan Wood. This gave the Niners a 4-1 lead and later held Furman scoreless in the next frame.
Walljasper had a great game on the mound, pitching all seven innings and allowed just six hits and one run. On the batting side, she had one of Charlotte's five hits in the game as well as an RBI. Her seven strikeouts are career-high.
Game 2: Charlotte 3, Furman 1
Kiyah Garrett was the star of the show for the 49ers. Charlotte only had five hits in their second game against Furman, two of which came from Garrett. Her three RBI's amounted for all of the Niners' runs this game. Gray's also performed well for Charlotte, getting two hits and a run.
In 5.2 innings pitched, Karyana Mitchell only allowed five hits and one run. Walljasper entered the game in the final inning to close the Niners game, and she did behind two strikeouts.
Game 3: Charlotte 12, Furman 4
Furman wasted no time getting run on the board in game three, scoring four in the first two innings. An RBI from Kourtney Gremillion in the third inning brought Gray home and gave the Niners their first run. After three innings, Charlotte started to score runs and take the lead back.
A huge four-run frame in the bottom of the fourth gave Charlotte the lead. Gray had a sacrifice fly early in the fourth, which brought Imani Rochelle home. Later in the frame, Vannoy hit a three-run homer to put Charlotte up by one. In the bottom of the fifth, Mitchell scored on a double from Ashleigh Washington, who later reached home due to a sacrifice fly from Nicole Bowman. This extended Charlotte's lead to three runs.
Gremillion was the first to reach Charlotte's home in the sixth after Washington was walked with the bases loaded. In the next at-bat, Rochelle hit a double and brought all three runners home. Rochelle reached home after an error from Furman, and a mercy rule ended the game. Charlotte won 12-4 in just six innings.
The game's biggest performance came from Vannoy, who had two hits, one of those hits being a three-run homer. Vannoy currently leads Conference USA in home runs with six as well as doubles with seven.
Rochelle's performance in game three was significant to Charlotte's game three wins, ending with three RBI's followed by a run of her own to secure the 49er win.
Josie Swafford started the game on the mound, but after throwing four runs and three hits in just 1.1 innings, Walljasper took over and had a great game, allowing just two hits in her 4.2 innings pitched.
Charlotte will host the Green and White Classic tournament next weekend, from March 12 to the 14. The tournament will start for the 49ers with a doubleheader against 4-3 Syracuse on Friday, March 12 at 1 and 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.