Riding a five-game winning streak coming into this contest against the 14th ranked Clemson Tigers, the Charlotte 49ers set their sights on the upset at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Wednesday. The upset fell short after the Tigers had a hot-hitting fourth inning putting up four runs to win it 5-2.
Charlotte tried to match the hot-hitting of the Tigers by putting up two runs themselves in the fourth inning, but that was all they managed the remainder of the game. After Charlotte's Lindsey Walljasper started the game off great, Amelia Wiercioch came in to relieve Walljasper in the fourth inning when the Tigers were hot on the plate.
Walljasper for the 49ers had given up three earned runs through three innings pitched when Wiercioch came in. Wiercioch had three strikeouts in her closing and would only give up one earned run to the Tigers. Starting pitcher for the Tigers, Millie Thompson, had a great game as she claimed her first win of the season with the win over Charlotte.
Despite her struggles against the Tigers in this game, Walljasper still boasts a strong 5-1 record on the mound for the 49ers. Wiercioch made her presence known at the plate as well, appearing one time and getting one hit as well.
This is a game that Head Coach Ashley Chastain will use to motivate her squad moving forward and make sure they understand they can compete with the top teams in the nation as they progress through the season.
Players of the game for the 49ers:
Amelia Wiercioch did it all for the 49ers in this game. She came into the game in a bind and got out of the top of the fourth inning when the Tigers threatened to put runs on the board. She also was 1-1 at the plate and scored a run. The graduate transfer from Duke made her name known in this game and will be a big boost for coach Chastain and the team moving forward.
Third Baseman Ella Chancey was prominent in the contest. The freshman from Athens, Ga., led the 49ers in hits with two on four at-bats. Chancey's high school accolades and statistics seem to be translating well at the next level as she boasts a .441 batting average so far this season.
Up Next:
The 49ers will have to shake this one off quickly as they prepare to host the Niner Invitational, which starts on Friday, Feb. 25, as they will face Wichita State and Minnesota in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. They then face Northern Iowa and Wichita State on Feb. 26, again a doubleheader, before finishing the invitational with Northern Iowa on Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m.
