The Charlotte softball team got the season started with a win. The 49ers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 10-7 on Thursday, Feb. 10, in front of the home faithful at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
The team is looking to build a successful 2021 campaign that boasted a 31-19 record. Most of the 49ers' success came when they played at home, where they were 22-8.
That home success continued right into this 2022 season with a home win to start the season off. With their win today, Charlotte moves to 1-0 to start the year.
Charlotte hasn't had much success against Virginia before this game. The two teams met seven times from 1999 to 2020, and the 49ers only have one win against Virginia.
How it happened:
The 49ers were in command to start the game. The top of the first resulted in three strikeouts thrown by Charlotte senior Lindsey Walljasper.
A sacrifice fly-out by Kiyah Garrett brought in Bailey Vannoy for the 49ers' first run of the season in the bottom of the first.
Virginia answered back in the top of the first with a run as freshman Sarah Coon came across the plate to score to make it 1-1.
The 49ers started to pull away in the bottom of the second as they scored six runs. Freshman Ella Chancey scored on a wild pitch to get things started; a Vannoy RBI brought home Lexi Wagner, and Kourtney Gremillion capped off the onslaught with a three-run homer that pushed Charlotte to 7-1.
The third inning was scoreless on both ends, but the fourth marked a comeback push from Virginia. In the fourth, the Cavaliers scored on two runs from back to back RBI's. Virginia followed things up in the fifth with a solo homer from Tori Gilbert that cut the lead to 7-4.
Chancey gave the 49ers a needed boost with her first career home run to extend the Charlotte lead to 8-4. Virginia's push wasn't done in the top of the sixth a three-run home run cut the Charlotte lead down to just one.
In the bottom of the sixth, the 49ers scored two runs. RBI's from Stacy Payton and Madelyn Wright brought Vannoy and Ciara Hanson home to put Charlotte up 10-7. Charlotte sealed the deal in the seventh, as Virginia could not get anything going offensively.
Key Performances:
Vannoy was back to her usual self, leading the team with three runs and two hits in the contest. Vannoy also recorded an RBI and a 100% on-base percentage. Vannoy led the 49ers in multiple offensive categories last season, and it seems the Preseason Player of the Year is on track to do it again.
Gremillion led the 49ers in RBI's last season, and in Thursday's contest, she had a team-leading three RBI's, which came from her home run.
Payton made her presence felt at the plate, leading the team in hits with three on four at-bats. Her two RBI's contributed to the 49er win.
Up Next:
Charlotte won't have any time to rest; they will be hosting the Green & Gold Classic from Friday, Feb. 11 through the 13th. Charlotte will be facing Bucknell, Boston University and Notre Dame in the weekend-long tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.