The Charlotte softball team dropped another Conference USA (C-USA) series to North Texas from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27. The 49ers lost the series to the Mean Green 2-1 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
The 49ers are currently 22-10 overall with a C-USA record of 4-5. The Mean Green are 18-7 overall and 7-2 in C-USA play.
Game 1:
In the first inning, North Texas got off to a hot start leading 1-0 as Lexi Cobb scored off an RBI groundout by Kailey Gamble. The 49ers struggled to get anything going offensively in the game, as they couldn't get anyone on base in four innings.
In the sixth inning, the 49ers had a chance to score after Mekayla Frazier advanced to third base on a wild pitch. However, North Texas closed out the inning. The Mean Green started off the series with a 1-0 win.
Lindsey Walljasper had a stellar pitching performance for the 49ers, allowing one run with six strikeouts. However, the offense struggled due to the excellent pitching of Skylar Savage, who threw a no-hitter against the 49ers.
Game 2:
The 49ers responded strongly on Saturday, taking an early 1-0 lead after the first inning. In the second inning, Charlotte kept the momentum going, scoring four runs off a Frazier RBI triple, a Kourtney Gremillion RBI single and a Bailey Vannoy two-run home run. After three innings, Charlotte held a 6-0 lead. Amelia Wiercioch held her own through five innings, throwing three strikeouts and allowing only three runs.
North Texas started their comeback by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. The Mean Green then continued their onslaught in the sixth inning with a solo home run by Tayla Evans. North Texas then took a 7-6 lead after Cobb scored off a Kalei Christensen single. Charlotte trailed after the sixth inning, 9-6.
The 49ers couldn't get anything going due to the relief pitching of Savage and dropped their second straight game.
Game 3:
Charlotte looked to win their first game in the series on Sunday. The 49ers started the first inning taking an early lead when Anna Devereaux scored off a Walljasper double. Charlotte then extended the lead with an Ella Chancey home run, her seventh of the year. After the first inning, Charlotte held a 4-0 lead.
Charlotte continued their scoring in the second with an RBI double from Stacy Payton and a sacrifice fly from Cori Henderson. North Texas looked to come back in the fifth inning as Kailey Gamble homered to score the Mean Green's first run of the contest.
Walljasper pitched outstanding for Charlotte holding a no-hitter through four innings and giving up only four hits, one run and six strikeouts. Charlotte closed out the series with a win, 6-1.
Next Up:
While the 49ers lost the series, they hope to continue their momentum from Sunday as they will be back in action on Wednesday, March 30 at 5 p.m. as they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The game will be at Dail Softball Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be available to stream on ACC Digital Network.
