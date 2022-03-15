The Charlotte softball team wrapped up their first Conference USA (C-USA) series on Friday, March 11th through Sunday, March 13th. The 49ers fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a competitive battle, two games to one at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
After the series, the 49ers are currently 19-6 overall and are 1-2 in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers are 18-4 overall and 2-1 in C-USA play.
Game 1:
Western Kentucky got off to a fast start in the opening game. The Hilltoppers scored runs in the second and fifth inning to take a 2-0 advantage.
In the sixth, the 49ers, desperate for offense, got a massive hit from pinch hitter Madelyn Wright who singled. Then Cori Henderson followed it up with an infield single to give Charlotte their best scoring opportunity in the game. Catcher Stacy Payton took advantage of the opportunity with a double to bring in two runs and tie the game.
After a defensive stand by both teams in the seventh inning, the game moved to extra innings, where Brylee Hage hit a two-run single to clinch the game for Western Kentucky in the ninth inning, 4-2. The difference in the game was the Hilltoppers' ace Shelby Nunn, who only allowed five hits all afternoon.
Game 2:
Charlotte responded on Saturday to win their first conference game of the season, 4-2. In the first inning, Bailey Vannoy scored off a double from Kourtney Gremillion to give the 49ers an early 1-0 lead. With a solo home run from Vannoy and a sacrifice fly by Payton, Charlotte added two more runs in the third inning to jump out to a sizable lead of 3-0.
Madelyn Wright played outstanding in the contest as the Junior held a no-hitter into the fourth and a shutout into the fifth. However, with a two-run triple from Taylor Davis, Western Kentucky cut the 49er lead to one heading into the sixth.
Pinch-runner Imani Rochelle created more of a cushion for Charlotte after scoring on an Amelia Wiercioch sacrifice fly, giving the 49ers a 4-2 advantage going into the final inning. With Wright continuing her fantastic day, she closed out the Hilltoppers in the seventh to clinch Charlotte's first C-USA win of the season.
Game 3:
The final game of the series was the most entertaining of the weekend. After the 49ers took a 1-0 lead off a Vannoy solo home-run, Western Kentucky exploded in the second with a six-run inning, sparked by a two-run double from Hage. The 49ers answered in the second with four runs of their own, fueled by a two-run single from Payton and an RBI triple from Vannoy, who made it home off a throwing error.
After a back and forth affair in the second, the Hilltoppers had a slight, 6-5 advantage. A scoring drought for both teams ended in the fifth with a two-run double from Payton to put the 49ers ahead 7-6. Western Kentucky answered with a game-tying solo home-run by Hage, and a go-ahead score by Taylor Sanders put the Hilltoppers ahead in the top of the seventh. The 49ers loaded the bases in the bottom but were unable to capitalize and ultimately fell 8-7 in the series finale.
Next Up:
The 49ers will look to rebound Tuesday, March 15th, at 4 p.m. against UNC Greensboro at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The game will be available to stream on CUSAtv.
The Spartans come to Charlotte with a 15-8 record, including multiple power five victories against Maryland, Virginia, Penn State and Michigan State. The 49ers look to eclipse twenty wins on the season and take care of business Tuesday afternoon.
