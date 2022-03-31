The Charlotte softball team suffered a 9-4 defeat as they traveled to Raleigh, N.C., to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Wednesday, March 30. After the loss, the 49ers are now 22-11 on the year.
How it happened:
In the first two innings, both teams struggled to get anything going. In the third inning, the 49ers had a scoring opportunity when Mekayla Frazier reached base after hitting a single to right-center, followed by a Kourtney Gremillion single up the middle, but the 49ers left two runners on base.
Lindsey Walljasper started the game for the 49ers. It wasn't an ideal start for her, giving up back-to-back home runs in the third inning; one a three-run homer followed by a solo home run, making the score 4-0.
The 49ers managed to get runners on base in the fourth with a Cori Henderson double to right field but failed to bring any home as they left a runner on base. The Wolfpack tacked on three more runs coming in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-0. One of those runs came home off a throwing error followed by a two-run homer from Sam Sack.
The top of the sixth for the 49ers saw them get on the board. Bailey Vannoy led with a walk. Then, Ella Chancey singled to left field, advancing Vannoy to third. Henderson scored Vannoy on a fielder's choice, but Chancey was out at second. Wright walked, moving Henderson to second.
A wild pitch then advanced Henderson to third and Walljasper to second, the best scoring opportunity for the 49ers in the contest. Wiercioch grounded out, scoring Henderson and advancing Walljasper. Anna Devereaux doubled to center bringing home Walljasper, making the score 7-3.
The Wolfpack scored two more off a Brittany Jackson home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth, extending the lead to 9-3. The 49ers scored their final run in the seventh with a Henderson double to center field, scoring Lexi Wagner and advancing Chancey. The last out came off a Walljasper ground out as the Wolfpack took it, 9-4.
Walljasper was credited with the loss as she fell to 10-5 overall, while Maddie McPherson scored the win to improve to 6-5.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3, as they travel to Huntington, W.V., to play the Marshall Thundering Herd for a weekend Conference USA (C-USA) series. Friday and Saturday's first pitch is at 1 p.m., while Sundays will start at noon.
