Charlotte (13-7) dropped the series against Syracuse but picked up wins over Campbell and College of Charleston this weekend in the Green and White Classic. The Niners fought hard and came out on top in the first game of the series but could not capitalize in the final two games.
Game 1: Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2
The Niners got out to a slow start as they fell behind the Orange 2-0 in the first inning. Charlotte looked to get out of the slump, and they would do just that. Charlotte fought back with a single from infielder Kourtney Gremillion to get their first run of the third inning.
In the sixth, the Niners trailed 2-1 but would get their first lead of the game off a double from outfielder Anna Deveraux, who would bring home two runs to give the team their first lead game. Charlotte did not look back as they held onto the lead to get the one-run win in a close game.
Lindsey Walljasper was credited with the win and improved her record to a solid 8-2 on the season. Her performance was one of the keys that resulted in a Charlotte victory, pitching all seven innings and only allowing five hits.
Game 2: Syracuse 6, Charlotte 4
The Orange opened up the game with a three-run first inning, but the Niners answered in the third with a three-run home run from Gremillion that tied the game. The game stayed tied until the sixth inning as, once again, Syracuse added three more runs on the scoreboard.
The Niners put up a fight in the seventh inning by adding a single run off a homer from outfielder Nicole Bowman, but it would not be enough as the Orange closed the door to get the win.
Catcher Bailey Vannoy had a productive performance as she finished with two hits on three at-bats.
Game 3: Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3
After one inning, both teams went back and forth in the first inning as the score was tied at one. The Orange opened up the game in the fourth and fifth innings as they scored a combined four runs, which resulted in a commanding four-run lead.
The Niners got back on the board in the sixth with a pair of home runs from Imani Rochelle and Walljasper to make the score 5-3 in favor of the Orange. Charlotte was unable to get anything going in the seventh and dropped the series to the Orange.
Spenser Gray improved her batting average in the final matchup, earning hits in two of her three at-bats and drew a walk.
Game 4: Charlotte 3, Campbell 1
Campbell scored the first run in the second inning off a sacrifice fly. Charlotte responded in the fifth inning, scoring three runs, two of which were off a fielding error by Campbell. Kiyah Garrett singled up the middle to bring home the third run. Charlotte closed out the top of the sixth, winning 3-1.
Game 5: Charlotte 16, College of Charleston 6
It was a slow start in the fifth game of the weekend for Charlotte, only leading one through three innings. Both teams scored four runs in the fourth inning, giving Charlotte a 6-5 lead.
Charlotte scored four runs again in the fifth inning and closed the game with a six-run sixth inning to lead 16-6, resulting in a mercy rule.
Gremillion led the team with four RBIs in the game while Gray had three and Vannoy had two.
The 49ers scored 14 runs in the last three innings, which can prove useful in the upcoming matchups for Charlotte.
The Niners will return to action on Wednesday, March 17, as they will travel to Columbia to take on the nationally-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks at 4 p.m.
