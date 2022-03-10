The Charlotte softball team came up short to No. 13 Duke, 9-1 on Wednesday, March 9, at the DU Softball Stadium, snapping the 49ers' five-game winning streak.
With the loss, Charlotte falls to 18-4 on the season and drops the 49ers record against ranked opponents to 2-2 this year. Duke improves to 18-3 overall and boasts a 3-0 record in ACC play.
How it happened:
The Blue Devils started fast out of the gate as Jameson Kavel singled in the first inning, setting up Caroline Jacobsen with an RBI opportunity. Jacobsen singled down the right-field line to score Kavel from the first base while advancing to second after an obstruction call on the Charlotte first baseman Kourtney Gremillion. The Blue Devils got on the board first, 1-0.
Duke increased their lead in the third inning to make the score 3-0. Ana Gold drew a walk, and Rachel Crabtree singled to put two runners on base. Kavel doubled to center field, scoring both runners and extending the lead to three.
Charlotte's Stacy Payton put the 49ers on the board by hitting her second home of the season over the center-field fence to cut the lead to two. However, the Blue Devils extended their lead to five in the bottom of the fourth inning, with a single from Kyla Morris and a triple by Gold, allowing two runners to score.
Duke extended their lead in the fifth as Sarah Goddard singled to right field to score Taylor Krapf. After that, Leah Jarnac ended the game with an RBI single allowing Goddard to score. The Blue Devils held on to win the matchup, 9-1.
Performances from Charlotte:
Charlotte pitcher Amelia Wiercioch came into the game 6-0 and suffered her first loss of the season. Wiercioch pitched three innings while giving up five hits and five runs. She was relieved by Madelyn Wright, who went 1.2 innings with six hits and four earned runs.
Charlotte catcher Payton had a stellar performance in the contest. She had one hit, which was a home run, her first of the season while recording one RBI in the game. Gremillion also doubled in the contest, which was her only hit in the game.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action as they open up Conference USA play in a three-game series against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The series will take place on Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
