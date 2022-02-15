The Charlotte softball team finished 4-1 in the Green & Gold Classic at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. The 49ers currently boast a 5-1 record to start the season.
Charlotte looked good in the first two days of the tournament, taking down Bucknell and Boston University in all four games. In their last matchup, the 49ers came up short against Notre Dame, which snapped their winning streak and gave Charlotte their first loss of the season.
Game 1: vs. Bucknell:
The 49ers' first game of the tournament saw an outstanding performance as everything was going Charlotte's way. The team quickly took a 5-0 lead in the first inning as the bats were hot out of the gate.
Charlotte had 11 runs across the plate in the second and third innings to push the lead to 16-0. In the bottom of the fourth, the 49ers added on five more runs to extend their lead to 21-0.
In Bucknell's five innings at the plate, they did not score a single run. Bucknell only had a single hit the entire game; meanwhile, Charlotte had 16 hits, three of which were home runs.
Charlotte pitcher Karyana Mitchell was crucial in her first start of the season as she led the Niners to the victory, only allowing a single hit all game. Bailey Vannoy produced at a high level as she had two runs, three hits, a walk and three RBI's while also hitting a solo home—her first of the year. Kiyah Garrett and Cori Henderson also had home runs against Bucknell. Mekayla Frazier may not have had a home run, but of her four at-bats, she had three hits for three RBI's and had two runs as well.
Game 2: vs. Boston University:
The second game on Friday for the 49ers was highly contested. Neither team had a run until the fourth inning, where each team scored one run. Lyndsey Walljasper hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up at one.
Following a walk for Garrett (pinch-hitting for Wagner) and Madelyn Wright reached first on a fielder's choice, Henderson stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second, and she came up big with a double that brought Wagner home for the walk-off victory as the 49ers won it 2-1.
Game 3: vs. Boston University:
Unlike Friday's game, the 49ers didn't wait long to get their first run on the board. Walljasper, who had the Niners' first run in the previous game, hit an RBI single to bring Vannoy home.
In the top of the fifth, the Boston PH/LF, Emily Gant, hit an RBI triple to tie the game at one. This was one of just four hits that Walljasper allowed all game.
The 49ers secured the win in the bottom of the ninth, Wright was walked, and Henderson made it to first on a bunt. Vannoy's stepped back up to the plate and ripped a home run over the wall for the three-run walk-off homer to secure the 4-1 win.
Game 4: vs. Bucknell:
In the second matchup with Bucknell, the Bison scored the first run in the top of the second. Charlotte answered back as they scored one run in four straight innings. These four runs came from RBI's from Vannoy, Garrett and Wiercioch. In the bottom of the sixth, Henderson hit her second home run of the tournament as Charlotte went on to win 4-1.
Game 5: vs. Notre Dame:
Notre Dame took a 16-0 lead after three innings. Walljasper hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to give the 49ers their only run. This was one of just two hits for the Niners as the other hit for the 49ers came from Vannoy. The Irish went on to win 16-1.
Up Next:
The 49ers will be back in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. in Columbia, SC. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.
