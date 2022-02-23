The Charlotte softball team has had an electric start to the 2022 season, carrying the momentum from the end of their magical run just a year ago. They currently stand at 10-1 and are one of the hottest teams in the country. This past weekend they wrapped up a clean sweep in the Charlotte Invitational, where the 49ers went 4-0, including an upset win over 22nd ranked James Madison.
Game 1: vs. UCONN:
Charlotte's Madelyn Wright shut down the Huskies as she pitched a no-hitter in Friday's matchup. The 49ers got off to an early 6-0 lead by the time the 3rd inning came to a close and never looked back.
Last year's C-USA player of the year, Bailey Vannoy, has been on a tear to start her senior campaign. She again tallied up two runs for the 49ers and has been the driving force of the high-scoring offense this season. Cori Henderson, who also has been tremendous, looks to have taken a step in development from her C-USA Freshman of the year award just a season ago.
The two runs provided by Vannoy and Henderson led the way to an 8-0 win for Charlotte, starting the invitational.
Game 2: vs. James Madison:
The 49ers were busy Saturday afternoon. They played back to back, starting the day off at 2 p.m. versus No. 22 James Madison. Vannoy opened the game with a home run to center-field and put Charlotte up early, 1-0.
Besides the fast start from Vannoy, the game turned into a defensive battle till Morgan Mesaros homered in the 5th inning for James Madison to tie the contest. The home run seemed like a wake-up call for the 49ers, as they immediately took off and went on to score five unanswered to win the game 6-1. Homers from Mekayla Frazier and Ella Chancey put the game out of reach and sealed the huge upset win for the 49ers.
Game 3: vs. Campbell:
After the fantastic team performance to start the afternoon, Campbell came to face off against Charlotte. The game began slowly, with both defenses clamping down. It wasn't until late in the 5th inning when Henderson crushed a home-run to center-field to put the 49ers up 2-0 going into the final inning.
With a few crucial errors from Campbell in the final inning, Charlotte scored in bunches with three more runs, which pushed the 49ers' lead to 5-0. Charlotte pitcher Amelia Wiercioch closed out the Camels to secure the victory while only allowing one hit in the entire game.
Game 4: vs. Campbell:
The 49ers ended the invitational the way they started it. Charlotte was red hot as they defeated Campbell for the second time in back-to-back days, winning big 11-2.
The game started with the 49ers facing their first deficit all weekend after Claudia Ware scored early in the 1st. Charlotte remained calm, and with homers from Stacy Payton and Kiyah Garrett, the 49er offense took off and poured it on Campbell. Charlotte swept the Camels and ended the weekend a perfect 4-0.
Up next:
On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Charlotte hosts another ranked opponent at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. 15th ranked Clemson travels from Greenville, S.C., to challenge the red hot 49ers. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
