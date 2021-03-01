In the past, the 49ers never had much success in games against Western Carolina. Charlotte has only won three of their 12 matchups with each other prior to this game. This didn't hurt the Niner's confidence, sweeping Western Carolina in their three games of the tournament. Following the three-game series against Western Carolina, Charlotte finished the tournament with a win against the 2-6 Longwood Lancers.
Game 1: Charlotte 15, Western Carolina 4
Following a walk-off home victory against East Carolina, Charlotte came into the tournament with confidence. Game one for Charlotte was nothing short of dominant. In the bottom of the first, Niner first baseman Kourtney Gremillion hit a home run to get Charlotte on the board. Charlotte scored again in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead over the Catamounts.
Charlotte was unstoppable at the bottom of the third, getting ten runs to extend their lead to 11. These ten runs included two home runs for second baseman Kiyah Garrett, which amounted to five runs. In the fourth, Charlotte put up three more runs, two of which coming from Gremillion's second home run of the game. Western Carolina had three runs in the top of the fifth, but it wasn't enough to stop Charlotte from winning by mercy rule in the fifth.
After the game, Head Coach Ashley Chastain said Gremillion's performance in game one was as perfect as it gets.
"I think honestly since the season started, we've been waiting for that performance," said Coach Chastain. "We've come from behind several times, but it was really nice to jump on them early and to score runs early and take the pressure off of our defense and our pitching."
Gremillion stepped up to the plate four times in game one. She was hit by the pitch twice but made it home off of both of those walks. In the other two at-bats, she hit home runs which gave her three RBI's. Right behind Gremillion in the batting order is Garrett, who had three hits in her four at-bats. She hit two home runs and had more RBI's (5) than WCU had runs.
Madelyn Wright had a very good start with three strikeouts, allowing two hits and one earned run in her three innings on the mound.
"Madie is really composed, she's really consistent, she's good as a starter, she's good as a reliever, and that's kinda what we expect from her all the time," said Coach Chastain. "She comes in and gets the job done, doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low, and has been really consistent for us since we started the season."
Game 2: Charlotte 4, Western Carolina 3
Western Carolina began the second game by earning two runs in the second inning, but Niner catcher, Bailey Vannoy, answered back with her first home run of the season. A sacrifice fly by Nicole Bowman later in the frame allowed Lindsey Walljasper to reach home and tie the game.
Western Carolina followed up Charlotte's two-run frame with a home run in the top of the third. They held onto this one-run lead until the bottom of the sixth when Vannoy got her second home run of the game to tie up the score again. A few batters later, Bowman ripped a home run over the right center-field wall to give the 49ers a one-run lead.
In the top of the seventh, Walljasper allowed a walk but earned the three outs needed to seal a victory. Vannoy's two home runs were a big reason for Charlotte's victory. She brought in half of Charlotte's runs and had a third of their hits.
Game 3: Charlotte 9, Western Carolina 2
The third game was quiet initially. It wasn't until a run by Western Carolina scored in the top of the fourth. Charlotte was quick to answer back as the Niners put up five runs in the next frame to give them a four-run lead.
Western Carolina tried to cut into the lead in the top of the fifth but only managed to get one run in. Charlotte Center Fielder Spenser Gray hit a triple to center field in the sixth with bases loaded, bringing in three more runs. Right after that occurred, Gray reached home off a wild pitch. Charlotte was quick to finish off Western Carolina in the top of the seventh with a 1-2-3 frame, with the last two outs being strikeouts by Madelyn Wright.
Game 4: Charlotte 4, Longwood 1
Charlotte's batters again came through to help lift them over Longwood. In the third, a two-run home run from Vannoy were the first runs on the board and gave the Niners a two-run lead. This is Vannoy's third home run in the last three games after not hitting any in the season's first nine games.
Nicole Bowman had her second home run in the last three games in the next inning, getting herself and Madeleine Marchiando home. Longwood went on to score just one run, but Charlotte took the victory, 4-1.
These four wins bring the Niners record up to 8-4. Charlotte is now 7-1 when playing at home, which is important to note since their next 11 games will be at home.
Charlotte's next game is a home game against Duke on Wednesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
