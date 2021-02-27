The Niners' walk-off win against East Carolina has them looking to get a winning streak going. The 49ers (4-4) will face Western Carolina back-to-back on Saturday before facing them for a third time on Sunday, followed by a game against Longwood. Charlotte is 3-1 at home, which gives them an advantage for these four tournament games.
The first three games of the Charlotte tournament are against Western Carolina, who won their first two games of the season but are currently on a six-game losing streak. Western Carolina has been outscored 37-11 in their last six games, including a game that ended in a mercy rule. The Catamount pitchers average an ERA of 5.13, which could allow plenty of hits from Charlotte's batters who have played impressively this season.
Amber Parker leads Western Carolina in batting with a batting average of .400 in her ten at-bats. Anna-Paige Pelfrey is the only batter with a batting average higher than .286 with an average of .375 in her 16 at-bats. She has also racked up four of Western Carolina's 20 total RBI's.
To end the tournament for Charlotte, they will face the Longwood Lancers. Longwood is currently 1-3 this season, with their only win against the No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs. Longwood's batting hasn't been the best this season, with Lancer pitcher Sydney Jacobsen being the only one to reach a .300 batting average. Jacobsen also leads the team in pitching, throwing an ERA of 5.51 and going 0-2. Leigha Hill pitched the win for Longwood, throwing a 10.38 ERA.
Key Players for Charlotte:
Cori Henderson has been on a hot streak to start this season. She enters the tournament with a .409 batting average and three doubles. Henderson also leads the team in hits with nine. For Charlotte to succeed this weekend, Henderson will have to keep hitting the ball well to drive in some runs.
Lindsey Walljasper has started four games for the 49ers and will look to have a big weekend. Walljasper has a 3-1 record as a starter and holds the lowest ERA for Charlotte with 3.06. Walljasper is likely to start at least one game this season and will look to continue her stellar play in the early part of the season.
The double-header against Western Carolina starts on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
