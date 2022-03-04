It's been a week of excitement for the Charlotte softball team after they defeated No. 6 Virginia Tech on Wednesday, March 2, 5-2. For what many consider the 49ers' biggest win in school history, they'll have to turn the page quickly and get ready for a long slate of weekend games in the Queen City Classic at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
On Friday, March 4, Charlotte has a doubleheader with matchups against Villanova and Maryland. Then, they'll immediately have to prepare for Saturday and Sunday's games against Boston College that'll conclude the tournament.
Scouting Villanova:
Villanova's season has gotten off to a rocky start as they sit at a 7-9 record. They have yet to beat any power-five opponents but have been relatively competitive against some of the top teams in the country. To start the weekend, the Wildcats will square off against the red hot 49ers.
Recently the Wildcats played No. 14 Duke; they lost a close game 4-2 in the T-Mobile Tournament, and they also faced No. 4 Florida but ultimately fell 4-0.
The Wildcats have an experienced team and will look to get back on track after a rough start. Senior Megan Kern has been critical for Villanova as she leads the team with five home runs and twelve RBIs while also batting an impressive .438 a clip. Kern is the biggest weapon the Wildcats have; the 49ers will need to pay special attention if they expect to win in the matchup.
Scouting Maryland:
Maryland enters the Queen City Classic with an 8-6 overall record, including a win against a nationally-ranked opponent. Just two weeks ago, the Terrapins defeated No. 17 Missouri, 1-0. The Terrapins lost a highly contested battle to No. 18 Tennessee, 2-1. Maryland is on a four-game winning streak and looks to continue its success into the weekend.
The strength of the Terrapins team is their pitching, as they've only allowed more than three runs in five of their fourteen games on the season. Their pair of pitchers, Courtney Wyche and Trinity Schlotterbeck, have been on a tear this year. Wyche has a 4-1 record, with a 1.98 ERA, and Schlotterbeck has a 3-4 record but holds her opponents to a staggering .234 batting average. The 49ers will look to break through against the duo this weekend.
Scouting Boston College:
The 49ers will play Boston College twice with games on Saturday and Sunday.
The Eagles maintain a solid 8-5 record but haven't played any top opponents yet this season. So far, the Eagles best win was against Memphis, where they pulled out a 7-2 victory.
Despite the limited team success, the Eagles have a pair of solid hitters who could cause problems for the 49ers. Hannah Slike bats at a ridiculous .477 clip with 21 hits on the season. Closely behind Slike is Ellie Mataya, who also hits at a high average at .463 with 19 hits. Charlotte will have to limit the opportunities for both hitters if they want to avoid being upset this weekend.
Scouting Charlotte:
The 49ers are 14-3 overall with big wins over No. 6 Virginia Tech and No. 22 James Madison. Charlotte has won four of their last five and will look to keep things going.
Senior Bailey Vannoy will be the key for the 49ers in their weekend matchups. She is batting an outstanding .482 with 27 hits and seven home runs. Vannoy is the leader of this squad, and they will rely on her to produce this weekend.
Junior Cori Henderson is off to a great start this season and will look to keep things going in these upcoming matchups. She is batting at a .400 clip with three homers, 10 RBIs and four doubles. Henderson will be vital for the team's success this weekend.
Looking to game day:
The 49ers have won four of their last five games and hope to sweep through their opponents, starting with Villanova and Maryland on Friday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Charlotte will play Boston College on Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m.
Charlotte hopes to gain momentum before their next marquee matchup versus No. 13 Duke on Wednesday, March 9.
