The Charlotte softball team hosts No. 6 Virginia Tech at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Wednesday, March 2. The 49ers are coming off three wins in the Niner Invitational, and they will look to get momentum going against one of the nation's best, Virginia Tech.
Charlotte boasts an impressive 13-3 record with wins over Virginia, South Carolina and nationally-ranked James Madison. Virginia Tech is 11-2 on the season, and they have won four straight games. Virginia Tech's two losses both come again from No. 2 Alabama, who was No. 1 during their first matchup.
The last game for Charlotte against a ranked opponent was when they faced No. 15 Clemson on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Charlotte fought against Clemson, but the Tigers secured the win to snap Charlotte's winning streak.
Virginia Tech has faced two other ranked teams, Missouri and Kentucky, taking wins in both of them. Charlotte is unranked but will look to put their name on the map with a win.
Matchup History:
Between 2002-2019, these two teams have met ten times. In all ten of these meetings, Virginia Tech defeated Charlotte.
Their last meeting was a doubleheader back in April 2019. In the first game, Virginia Tech won 9-1. and followed it up with an 8-0 victory in just five innings.
Players to look out for:
Charlotte senior Bailey Vannoy is always a threat to opponents. She leads her team in runs, batting average, on-base percentage, hits, doubles, home runs, total bases and slugging percentage. Vannoy had six hits, five runs, five RBIs and three home runs in the Niner Invitational.
That's nearly every batting stat, and it is Vannoy leading in them. She is the only player on the Charlotte roster with an RBI against VT and likely has the best chance of having a significant input on the game's outcome.
Cori Henderson is another player to keep an eye on. In the Niner Invitational, she had six hits in her 13 at-bats, leading to three runs. Henderson will look to keep it up against the Hokies.
Virginia Tech has several threats that could go off at any time. Sophomore Cameron Fagan may be the biggest threat as she leads the Hokies in batting average, at-bats, hits, on-base percentage and runs.
Sophomore outfielder Emma Ritter is a critical piece of the team. She may have a single home run, but she leads her team with three triples, a .677 slg%, 21 total bases, eight RBIs and is just behind Fagan in on-base percentage.
Looking to Gameday:
Charlotte will host the No. 6 Virginia Tech Hokies at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Wednesday, March 2. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
