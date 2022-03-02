The Charlotte softball team went 3-1 in the Niner Invitational on Friday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 26. The 49ers currently have a 13-3 record after another successful weekend.
Game 1: vs. Wichita State:
The first two innings of the opening tournament game were quiet, with only one hit for each team.
Charlotte's Bailey Vannoy put the first run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third by hitting a solo home run. Following a double by Cori Henderson, a walk of Stacy Payton and a single from Ella Chancey, Charlotte had bases loaded with Kiyah Garrett stepping up to the plate. Garrett doubled, clearing the bases and putting the 49ers up 4-0.
In the next two innings, Charlotte was outscored 5-1, with their only run coming from Vannoy. The game was tied at five following the fifth inning. The bottom of the sixth was huge for the 49ers putting up five runs and a second home run from Vannoy.
Wichita State put up two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough, and Charlotte took it 10-7.
Game 2: vs. Minnesota:
Charlotte took the lead quickly in the first inning. A sacrificial fly ball by Chancey and a three-run homer from Garrett put Charlotte up 4-0 by the end of the first.
Minnesota didn't score until the fourth, but they scored one run each inning until the seventh. Charlotte kept Minnesota hitless in the top of the seventh to win, 4-3.
Head Coach Ashley Chastain reflected on the team's performance on the tournament's first day.
"We are so proud of the fight our team showed all day," said Chastain. "Wichita State and Minnesota are both highly respected programs, and we knew competing that we would need to attack from the first pitch and play well. Our team was relentless every pitch on both sides of the ball."
Game 3: vs. Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa took the 2-0 lead in the top of the first off a single and a double, but Charlotte answered back with a three-run homer from Kourtney Gremillion.
Northern Iowa tied the game up at three in the top of the second. There were no hits in the third, but a Vannoy RBI walk in the fourth gave the 49ers a 4-3 lead. Charlotte held on to win their third straight game in the tournament.
Game 4: vs. Wichita State
The 49ers could not get the clean sweep in their second matchup with the Shockers the team came up short. By the end of the first inning, Charlotte trailed 3-1, with their only one coming from a Vannoy homer.
Wichita State took an 8-1 lead after a four-run inning in the fourth. In the bottom of the sixth, Henderson hit an RBI to slightly narrow the deficit to 8-2. However, Wichita State answered with two runs in the next inning.
The bottom of the seventh was Charlotte's last chance to try to mount a comeback but only managed a single hit, taking their third loss of the season.
Key Players:
Vannoy was critical for the 49ers in the tournament. In her 13 at-bats during the tournament, Vannoy had six hits, five runs and five RBIs. She had three home runs in the tournament, giving her a team-leading six on the season.
Garrett also had a significant impact with seven RBIs despite just three hits and a single run during the tournament. Henderson had just one RBI, but just like Vannoy, she batted 6/13.
Up Next:
Charlotte will be back in action at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium to face No. 6 Virginia Tech on Wednesday, March 2. Between 2002-2019, these two teams have met ten times, with Virginia Tech winning all of them. First pitch is on Wednesday, March. 2, and will be at 4 p.m.
