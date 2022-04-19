Bailey Vannoy is a name Charlotte softball fans have often heard this year, even more so this weekend.
Six days after breaking the Charlotte single-season home run record, she is up for another award. Vannoy has been selected as one of ten finalists for the Lowe's Senior class award. Fans can still vote, but she currently sits eighth with 4% of votes.
The team looked good this weekend, winning two of three conference series games. This is Charlotte's second time winning a series since they reached their national ranking.
It is no secret Charlotte has struggled since they gained their National Ranking nearly six weeks ago. Before this series, Charlotte has gone 6-13, but they are quickly losing the ranking and plummeting down in Conference USA (C-USA) standings. But after going 2-1 over Middle Tennessee (MT), Charlotte may finally have good news.
Game One (7-2)
Charlotte took command of the series from the get-go with a dominant win and showed that they are still a force to be reckoned with despite their recent struggles.
It took three at-bats from the Niners to get their first run. Following singles from Vannoy and Stacy Payton, Ella Chancey took the sacrifice bunt to bring Vannoy home and get the Niners on the board.
The next score didn't come until the third when Chancey struck again. With a hit down the left-field line, Chancey reached second and had another RBI, bringing Frazier home.
MT answered in the next frame to get on the board. In the top of the fourth, Washington got the RBI to stretch the Niner lead back to two.
With Charlotte up 3-1, they had a big inning in the top of the fifth. Charlotte put four more points on the board to take a 7-1 lead in four hits. These runs came from two-run homers from Vannoy and Cori Henderson.
In the next four frames, neither team saw a single hit. MT had their last chance to mount a comeback at the bottom of the seventh. They managed to get a run, but that was all Charlotte allowed, giving them a 7-2 victory.
Game Two (6-2)
The 49ers were also impressive in the second game of the series. This marked Charlotte's first time with back-to-back wins in six weeks.
It took time for Charlotte to get anything going, failing to get a hit in the first two innings. However, while Charlotte could not get a hit in the first two innings, they held MT to zero hits.
The top of the third finally had a hit for Charlotte. Although it was a single hit, it was a three-run RBI from Vannoy. This was her third home run in a row and 18th of the year, further extending her record.
MT narrowed the deficit to one in the fifth inning following a few scoreless frames. Charlotte didn't answer right away but had three more runs in the top of the seventh, doubling their score. These three runs came from a chain of RBIs. The first was an RBI from Mekayla Frazier to bring Grace Johnson home, the next was a Vannoy RBI to bring Frazier home and the last was a Walljasper RBI to bring Vannoy home.
Charlotte sealed the win in the bottom of the seventh, allowing just a single hit. Every other MT at-bat ended up as a fly-out.
Game Three (2-3)
Charlotte's win streak came to a quick and abrupt ending in the third game, with MT getting the upper hand. Charlotte kept MT to just three runs but couldn't get things rolling on offense.
Both of Charlotte's runs came in the second inning when Frazier's double brought two players home. Charlotte's two-run lead was short-lived, with MT bringing the lead down to just one with a run in the next frame.
MT took their first lead of the series in the fourth, scoring two runs with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to bring a runner home. These two runs gave MT the 3-2 lead, a lead they would hang onto until the end of the game. Following the MT lead, Charlotte could not get a single hit for the rest of the game.
What this means for Charlotte
This series may not only give the Niners some much-needed momentum, but it may have positive effects on the C-USA standings for the Niners. Charlotte's two wins over MT puts them two wins above MT in the eastern C-USA standings.
While they still sit several games behind third place, this at least gives them hope for greater things than what has occurred over the past few weeks.
What's Next?
Next up for the Niners is another series on the road. They will head down to Atlanta for a two-game series against Georgia Tech. Georgia has won 31 of its 43 games this season and is on a four-game win streak. These two teams have faced off just three times ranging from 1999 to 2008. Charlotte took victories in two of the three games.
Game one will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the second game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
