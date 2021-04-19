Charlotte continued their dominance at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium, going 3-1 in their series against FIU. The team improves to 19-6 at home this season after a strong hitting performance against the Panthers.
Since the start of April, the Niners have accumulated 11 wins in 14 games and now sit 25-10 overall. These 25 wins are the most in a season since 2017 despite still having 11 regular-season games left. Winning this series gives Charlotte a 9-3 record in the conference, tied for the best winning percentage in league with just two inner-conference series remaining.
Game One: Charlotte 3, FIU 2
Charlotte was quick to get on the board in game one as Kourtney Gremillion hit an RBI double to bring Bailey Vannoy home. In the top of the third, FIU tied the game with a single run, but the Niners answered back in the next frame with two runs due to a throwing error that brought Cori Henderson home and another RBI from Gremillion that gave Charlotte a 3-1 lead.
The 49ers pitchers held FIU scoreless for the next three innings until the Panthers made it a one-run game in the top of the seventh with one out. FIU grounded out on the next two at-bats, giving the Niners a victory.
Gremillion had both of Charlotte's RBIs and tied Nicole Bowman for most hits at two.
Game Two: Charlotte 5, FIU 3
FIU was the first on the board in game two, earning two runs in the first frame. The Niners managed to score once in their half of the first, from an RBI by Gremillion.
Innings two through five were fairly quiet. While there were eight hits in that span, no one from either side managed to reach home. FIU extended their lead in the sixth with another unearned run.
Trailing 3-1, Charlotte put together a special inning, scoring four runs in the frame to put them up 5-3. Two of the four runs were scored off an error, while Lindsey Walljasper and Henderson earned RBIs. Madelyn Wright came in to pitch for the top of the seventh and only allowed a single hit, sealing the Niner win.
Game Three: Charlotte 12, FIU 4
No comeback was necessary for the Niners in the second game of the doubleheader as Charlotte was in control the entire game. After a scoreless first inning, the 49ers scored five runs in the bottom of the second. These runs came off RBI's from Imani Rochelle and Vannoy, as well as a three-run homer from Gremillion.
FIU managed to get a run in the top of the fourth, but Charlotte answered back the next frame with four more runs that extended their lead to eight. In the top of the fifth, the Panthers got three runs to keep them alive. However, a mercy rule stopped the game after Charlotte racked up three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Vannoy led the squad in hits with three, followed up with two from Walljasper and Spenser Gray. Gremillion led the game in RBIs with three, while Vannoy had two off a three-hit game.
Game Four: Charlotte 8, FIU 11
In the final game of the series, the game was tied at one after the first inning. In frames three to six, FIU scored nine runs while Charlotte only managed to get two. In the top of the seventh, the Panthers got one last run-up to give them an eight-run lead.
Charlotte trailed 11-3 with only three outs to spark a comeback similar to game two. Despite grounding out in the first two at-bats, the 49ers sparked a few hits together and ended up scoring five runs in the inning off a fielding error and a three-run homer from Vannoy. However, the inning ended with Kiyah Garrett flying out, giving FIU their first win.
Despite the loss, the 49ers strung together ten hits in the game led by Gray with three and Vannoy with two.
Looking Ahead
The Niners play a four-game series on the road against Western Kentucky next weekend. Game one is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 23.
