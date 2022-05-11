The Charlotte softball team will pack their bags and head to Denton, Texas, to face off against the University of Alabama at Birmingham
(UAB) Blazers in the first round of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament on Wednesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. ET.
The 49ers enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed with a 12-12 conference record. UAB finished the year 13-10 and is the No. 6 seed in the tournament. This matchup will see the victor advancing to the second round of the tourney to face No. 3 seed Western Kentucky.
Scouting Charlotte:
The 49ers are peaking at the right time. After a rough patch in the middle of the season, Charlotte has rebounded nicely, winning their last three series, which put them in the position to make this tournament. The 49ers are led by the conference's best player, Bailey Vannoy, who took home Player of the Year honors for the second straight year.
Vannoy connected at a .392 a clip and hit 23 home runs on the season. Anytime she's up to bat, she's a threat to take one over the fence, as Vannoy places second on the all-time list for home runs in C-USA history. Vannoy was also named to the All-Conference First Team. Catcher Stacy Payton joined Vannoy as a member of the All-Conference First Team with a .315 average and seven home runs.
Underclassmen Ella Chancey and Mekayla Frazier both made the All-Conference Second Team. Chancey was second on the team in home runs with 11 and second in batting average with a .335 rate. This season, Cori Henderson was also a massive piece of the 49er offense with eight home runs and a .323 batting average.
If the 49ers are going to make a run in this tournament, their top batters must find a rhythm early.
As far as pitching goes, Lindsey Walljasper has been the 49ers' most consistent player on the mound, only allowing opponents to a .269 average while boasting a 15-8 record on the season.
Scouting UAB:
The Blazers come into tournament play seemingly inconsistent. They swept UTEP in their last series of the season but lost their four prior series.
UAB's leading hitter is First Team All-Conference player Sierra Frazier who hit at an average of .328 but only connected on seven home runs which led the team. The Blazers only have three players over one homer.
UAB had only 211 runs on the season, which is pretty far from Charlotte's 293. The Blazers are good at getting on base, as four had over 40 hits this season.
Sarah Cespedes will most likely be on the mound for the Blazers on Wednesday, and she holds an 11-7 record while holding her opponents to a solid .248 batting average with 86 strikeouts.
Prediction:
Anytime you roll into a must-win game with the best player on the field, you should feel pretty good. Vannoy is the closest thing to unstoppable, and she will play a massive impact on Wednesday.
The 49ers will have the three best hitters in the game and the best pitcher. With Charlotte riding high and UAB slipping late in the season, the 49ers will secure a 7-4 victory and advance to the second round of the C-USA tournament.
Looking to Gameday:
The 49ers will take on the Blazers Wednesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. ET in Lovelace Stadium on the campus of North Texas. It'll be available to stream on ESPN+, and the title game can be found on CBS Sports Network.
The winner will face the No. 3 seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11.
