The Charlotte softball team completed the tournament sweep in the Queen City Classic, beating Villanova, Maryland and Boston College at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6. The 49ers won every game by at least three runs. With the wins, the team's record improves to 18-3 on the season.
Game 1: vs. Villanova:
The 49ers had a doubleheader on the first day. The first game was against Villanova, which saw the 49ers take an early 4-0 lead in the first inning with a Stacy Payton triple to bring Cori Henderson and Bailey Vannoy home. Payton scored on an error, and then Lindsey Walljasper singled up the middle to bring home Ella Chancey.
The following innings saw Vannoy score again with a fly-out by Henderson, making the score 5-0. In the fifth inning, Chancey's bat stayed hot with a single up the middle bringing home Makalah Mitchell, and then Ashleigh Washington tagged up to score on a Lexi Wagner fly out, making the score 7-0.
Villanova would score four runs to mount a comeback, but it wasn't enough as Chancey hit a two-run homer in the sixth to seal the deal ending the game 9-4. Walljasper was credited with the win after her performance on the mound.
Game 2: vs. Maryland:
The second game against Maryland had a slow start for both teams but would ultimately start with the 49ers scoring first. Vannoy flew out, bringing home Anna Devereaux in the third inning to make it 1-0.
The following runs for the 49ers would come in the fourth with a Chancey solo home run making the score 2-0. Then Madelyn Wright hit a three-run homer to put Charlotte on top 5-0.
The Terrapins scored two runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but the comeback came up short, and the 49ers won again, 5-2. Amelia Wiercioch won to improve her pitching record to 6-0.
Game 3: vs. Boston College:
The 49ers faced Boston College in their last two games of the tournament. The first game produced a two-run lead with a double down the line by Chancey bringing home Vannoy and Wright to make it 2-0. The fourth inning produced two more runs with a double to right-center by Devereaux, scoring Wagner and Walljasper, pushing the lead to 4-0.
The only run for the Eagles came in the sixth inning with a score off a double play. The final score was 4-1. Wright was the winning pitcher improving her record to 3-2.
Game 4: vs. Boston College:
Charlotte scored first in the fourth inning with a Walljasper double scoring Chancey. Next, Devereaux singled, bringing home Kiyah Garrett, pushing the 49ers out ahead 2-0.
In the fifth inning, a solo home run by Wright extended the lead. Then in the sixth, Devereaux reached base by an error from a SAC bunt, scoring Wagner as the final run for the 49ers. Walljasper is credited with the win taking her to 7-1 on the year.
Charlotte held on to win, 4-1, to complete the sweep in the tournament.
Up Next:
Charlotte is back in action on Wednesday, March 9, as they travel to Durham, N.C., to face No. 13 Duke, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.