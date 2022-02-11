The Charlotte softball team will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13, as they host the Green & Gold Classic at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The 49ers look to keep things going in the tournament after a 10-7 win over Virginia to start their season off.
The 49ers are on everyone's radar after their stellar 31-19 2021 season. Charlotte is the favorite to win the Conference USA (C-USA) in the league's preseason poll, and success in this tournament could make a statement for this squad.
Who they are facing:
The Green & Gold Classic will get underway at 10 a.m. as Notre Dame takes on Bucknell University. Charlotte will face two teams today, with the first game being at 3 p.m. against Bucknell, and immediately the 49ers will take the field at 5:30 p.m. to face Boston University.
On Saturday, following their 10 a.m. contest against Notre Dame, Boston University will face the 49ers again at 12:30 p.m. Following this game, Charlotte will face Bucknell at three.
On Sunday, Charlotte will play their last game to close the tournament against Notre Dame at 12 p.m.
Matchup Histories:
This will be the third matchup between Charlotte and Bucknell, with the 49ers winning both previous contests. Their first meeting was back in 1999, with Charlotte taking a 6-2 victory on the road during the Cougar Classic. The last matchup was in 2007, where the 49ers secured the 8-4 victory.
Boston University has faced Charlotte four times, stretching from 1998 to 2010. The 49ers are 3-1 against the Terriers, with the last matchup being Charlotte's only loss in the series.
Notre Dame and Charlotte have four matchups against each other, and they all occurred from 2013 to 2021. The Fighting Irish won both games last year 3-0 and 11-6, and this was one of just five times the Niners lost back-to-back games during their 2021 season. The last time these two teams met was a historic occasion for the 49ers as Bailey Vannoy tied the school doubles record in the doubleheader, but that was the only bright side of the day.
Players to watch for:
Graduate Student Stacy Payton may not be new to the diamond, but she is new to the 49ers. Just yesterday, Payton made her Charlotte debut, and in her four at-bats, she led the team with three hits and had two RBI's. This weekend, she will continue showing what she brings to the program.
Vannoy was picked as the league's Preseason Player of the Year and was named to the Preseason All-Conference team for the third-straight season. In the last two seasons, Vannoy has led her team in batting average, OPS, runs, hits, home runs, total bases, slugging percentage and base percentage. Vannoy produces at a high rate, and she will need to keep this up if Charlotte is to come out on top this weekend.
Game times:
Friday:
Vs. Bucknell at 3 p.m.
Vs. Boston College at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday:
Vs. Boston College at 12:30 p.m.
Vs. Bucknell at 3 p.m.
Sunday:
Vs. Notre Dame at 12 p.m.
All games will be played at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
