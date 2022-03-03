The Charlotte softball team pulled off the improbable, beating the No. 6 Virginia Tech Hokies 5-2 on Wednesday, March 2, at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The 49ers are 14-3 overall with their second win over a ranked opponent.
How it happened:
In the first inning, the Hokies took the lead with a Kelsie Bennett single up the middle, driving in the game's first run. Bre Peck flew out with runners on second and third to bring in the second run for the Hokies, making the score 2-0.
Leadoff hitter Bailey Vannoy put the 49ers on the board with a solo home run to cut the lead to one. The second inning saw Ella Chancey tie the game up for Charlotte 2-2 with another solo home run. The 49ers scored a run in every inning except one as the game went on.
Vannoy was walked in the third inning and would eventually score with Kourtney Gremillion reaching base on an error giving the 49ers a 3-2 lead. Amelia Wiercioch held the Hokies to only one hit in another shutout inning in the fourth. The 49ers were also held scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, recording just one hit.
After giving up two hits in the fifth inning, Madelyn Wright replaced Wiercioch and struck out the next three batters ending the inning for the Hokies stranding two runners on base.
Gremillion loaded the bases in the fourth as she was walked with Cori Henderson on third and Makalah Mitchell on second pinch-running for Stacy Payton. Kiyah Garrett was hit by a pitch that scored Henderson, making it 4-2.
In the top of the sixth, the 49ers held the Hokies scoreless with outstanding pitching by Wright. In the bottom of the inning, the 49ers scored again. Mekayla Frazier tripled and tagged up to score on a Vannoy fly-out, extending the lead to 5-2.
The final defensive stand was swift for the 49ers as they forced a line and ground out, with the last out being a strikeout for Wright. Wiercioch was credited with the win, making her a perfect 8-0 on the mound, and Wright was awarded her first save of the season.
Charlotte player of the game:
Charlotte's Wiercioch pitched four innings and had a performance that saw her only give up two runs and seven hits. Wiercioch, credited with the win in the contest, is a perfect 8-0 on the season.
Up Next:
Charlotte will be back in action as they host the Queen City Classic on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium, where they play Villanova, Maryland and Boston College.
