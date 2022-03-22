The Charlotte softball team won their first Conference USA (C-USA) series over the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners on Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20. The 49ers went 2-1 against the Roadrunners over the weekend.
Game 1:
Charlotte started hot against UTSA, scoring four runs in the game's first frame. These runs came from a Bailey Vannoy home run, an Ella Chancey RBI double and a Cori Henderson two-run home run.
UTSA scored their first run in the bottom of the third before adding a pair of runs in the fourth. Heading into the fifth, while narrow, Charlotte still had the lead 4-3. Charlotte extended their lead with four runs in the top of the fifth. Madelyn Wright hit a three-run homer to push the 49er lead to 8-3.
The Roadrunners scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Chancey answered back with an RBI to bring Vannoy home. In the top of the seventh, Wright had her second homer of the game and fourth of the season. With her second at-bat of the season, Ashleigh Washington hit an RBI single to score Charlotte's 11th run of the day. UTSA failed to score in the next frame, giving Charlotte the 11-4 victory.
Game 2:
The second game saw nine hits between the two teams and just six runs. Neither team had a single hit in the first inning but an RBI single from Kourtney Gremillion in the second got Charlotte on the board first. UTSA's Emily Dear quickly answered with a solo home run to tie the game.
The Roadrunners had another homer in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs to gain a 3-1 advantage. Charlotte's Lindsey Walljasper scored on a wild pitch in the next inning to narrow the deficit. In the bottom of the fifth, UTSA had their third home run of the day. Charlotte managed a single hit in the sixth and seventh. UTSA held onto win 4-2.
Game 3:
It was quiet in the first inning on both sides, each team having just a single hit. Henderson opened up the inning with a home run to the left-center to put Charlotte on the board.
Later in the inning, Gremillion hit a single with bases loaded to bring in two runs. Stacy Payton followed that up with a three-run homer over the left-field wall to put the 49ers up 6-0. The Roadrunners answered back in the next frame. In just three hits, they scored three runs to narrow the deficit to 6-3.
In the top of the fourth, Charlotte had two home runs. The first came from Mekayla Frazier, and the second was from Chancey, who hit her sixth home run of the season to put two more runs on the board.
Charlotte kept the pressure on UTSA by scoring five more runs. Three of the runs came from a three-run homer by Vannoy. The home run was the 40th of her career, setting a school record. In the bottom of the seventh, UTSA scored two runs, but it wasn't enough to come back as the 49ers held onto win 14-9.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action on Wednesday, March 23, as they host South Carolina at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The 49ers will be looking to sweep the Gamecocks with a win.
