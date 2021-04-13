Charlotte had a great week following their long break from games. Following a road victory over UNC, the 49ers continued their dominance away from home, winning three of four games against Florida Atlantic.
These wins improve the Niners to 6-2 in conference play, which is tied for the best record in the league.
Game One Charlotte 5, FAU 4
The first game of the series may not have been a blowout victory, but the Niners sent a message to FAU with the 5-4 win. After the first two innings, the Niners led 2-1 after an RBI from Cori Henderson and Lindsey Walljasper reaching home on an error.
An RBI from Kiyah Garrett in the fifth added another run to the Niners' lead. A two-run homer from Bailey Vannoy gave Charlotte a 5-1 lead. Not only did this home run bring the Niner lead to four, but it marked Vannoy's ninth on the year, the most in the conference.
In the bottom of the seventh, FAU tried to make a comeback by scoring three runs, but the Niners stopped them short, taking the victory.
Game Two Charlotte 3, FAU 0
Charlotte shutout their opponent in game two, a feat they haven't done in almost 14 months when they beat North Carolina A&T 10-0 back in February of last year. The Niners only could score in the third inning, but those three runs were enough for a victory.
Normally, batting is the highlight for Charlotte, but Maddux Hughes and Madelyn Wright took the spotlight for the day. Hughes started for the 49ers and, in 4.1 innings, gave up zero runs and only allowed three hits. She also struck out six Owls to get her second win of the year. Wright came in relief and gave up one hit, no runs and struck out four to get her first save of the season in 2.2 innings.
Game Three Charlotte 4, FAU 5
In the first five innings of game three, the two teams tied at four. Three of Charlotte's four runs came from a three-RBI double from Imani Rochelle, followed up by Vannoy, who brought Rochelle home right after.
In the sixth inning, the game saw a rain delay pushed and the rest of the game to the next day, but this delay did not favor the Niners. FAU scored a run in the seventh for a walk-off win.
Game Four Charlotte 7, FAU 1
Following the game three loss, the series finale seemed to act as a revenge game for the Niners. The Niners led 2-1 after the first two innings. Charlotte showed no quarter for FAU in the seventh inning, dishing out four runs to give them a commanding 7-1 lead heading into the last frame, where FAU failed to score, giving them a loss.
RBI's from Nicole Bowman and Rochelle made up two of the four runs in the seventh, while the other two came from a two-RBI single from Walljasper.
Next Game
Charlotte travels to Greensboro, N.C. to face 18-13 UNCG on Wednesday, April 14 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.