Charlotte's softball team has emerged as one of the best programs at the school amidst their highly successful 2021 campaign. The women finished with a stellar (31-19) record and were first in Conference USA East. Expectations for the 49ers have risen to a higher standard in 2022, and they look to get off to a good start against an ACC opponent, Virginia, on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Experienced 49ers:
The 49ers lost six players from last season but have replaced them with a handful of very experienced players from other programs all over the country.
Lexi Wagner makes her way across the country from Oregon to join the 49ers. She started 67 out of 98 games for the Ducks and looks to bring her versatility and experience to Charlotte. Stacy Payton finds her way from Ball State, where she became one of the best players in school history. Payton's twenty home runs are tied for tenth on the all-time list at Ball State, and she looks to carry that slugger's mentality to Charlotte.
Mekayla Frazier transferred from Elon after a successful season as a freshman, where she had a batting average of .294 with four home runs and will provide depth at the infielder position. MaKalah Mitchell is a transfer from UAB, where she posted a .313 batting average and solid defense in the outfield as a freshman.
Lastly, redshirt freshman Grace Johnson joins the 49ers after a season at NC State. She will play catcher for Charlotte and has loads of talent to build on. Despite a few changes to the roster, Charlotte is still ranked as the favorite in the Conference USA (C-USA) Preseason Poll.
Scouting the 49ers:
Senior catcher Bailey Vannoy comes into the season with high expectations. She was recently named C-USA Preseason Player of the Year and a member of the Preseason All-Conference team.
Vannoy dominated last season as she hit thirteen home runs and batted at an efficient .387 clip. Last season, she won C-USA Player of the Year for the first time in school history and was a part of the C-USA All-Conference First Team. She was a huge part of the 49ers' success last season and looks to build on her historic season in 2022.
Keep an eye on junior infielder Cori Henderson to be significant for the 49ers in this game and the season. Henderson is coming off a stellar sophomore season where she batted .333 with 44 hits, 12 doubles and three home runs which saw her be named to the Preseason All-Conference team.
Graduate student Kourtney Gremillion does it all for Charlotte. She will be vital for the team against the Cavaliers. Gremillion, the third player named to the Preseason All-Conference team, is coming off a solid campaign where she batted .294 with 48 hits, 12 doubles, three triples and six home runs.
Scouting the Opponents:
Dating back to 2019 and 2020, Charlotte is (0-3) versus Virginia and hopes to break their losing streak on Thursday. Virginia had a rough season in 2021, where they finished (15-33) and 12th in the ACC.
Virginia's top hitters are Abby Weaver and Katie Goldberg. The 49ers will have to do an excellent job to limit loaded base opportunities for this pair of hitters and strike them out early to clamp down the Cavalier's offense.
Looking to Gameday:
The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. inside the confines of Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium as Charlotte looks to start their season off with a bang as they host Virginia.
