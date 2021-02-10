With spring weather incoming, a new softball season is near, and Charlotte is looking to pick up where they left off last season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49ers could only play 27 games but posted an impressive 14-13 record. Second-year head coach Ashley Chastain is full of optimism for the new season.
Last season, Charlotte had just come off of a three-game winning streak when everything changed. The Niners were gearing up for a trip to Murfreesboro to play the Raiders of Middle Tennessee when the team got word that their season was in jeopardy. The pandemic would cancel the season, and a team that seemed to be on an upward trajectory would not finish what they started. Charlotte is ready to get back on the field with a new season approaching and show what they learned.
"I felt that we were on an upward trajectory, and I felt good as we were going into conference play," said Chastain. "The experience taught me a lot, such as how being able to play is such a blessing and can be taken away from us at any time."
The Niners, who have many new faces, joined the team, which Charlotte had a great recruiting class as they were able to gain six freshmen players who will be put into the fire right away. The program will have hungry players who are going to be key this season.
"These young players are hungry and are ready to show what they can do early in their career," said Chastain. "It is an exciting thought that we will have such a young pool of talent."
In addition to adding some young players to the team, the Niners will have many veterans on the field. Charlotte was able to add four graduate students to the team from prestigious programs such as East Carolina and Rutgers. They will pass down their knowledge to the younger players and step up into a leadership role for the team.
"We know that we are going to be a young team, but these older players will pass down their knowledge," said Chastain. "I want to empower these players to step up and take a leadership role."
Junior catcher Bailey Vannoy had quite the half-season for the team last year. Vannoy, who had a batting average of .480 and hitting 12 home runs, was named the USA softball player of the year's top-50 watch list in the offseason. Vannoy will continue her production from last season, and head coach Chastain had nothing but praise to give.
"She is a very special player, and we are so lucky to have her in our program," said Chastain. "We have helped her manage expectations because we want her to be relaxed and let the results speak for themselves."
Charlotte will start the season on Feb. 13 against Appalachian State in a three-game home series. The Niners will also get to play many top teams this season, such as the 6th-ranked Florida Gators and the 19th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. ACC opponents litter the schedule with North Carolina, Duke, and Clemson. The team is excited to show off the brand of the program against high-end opponents.
"To move the program forward, I feel that we have to play a tough schedule," said Chastain. "I want the team to feel that they can step on the field and go toe to toe with any team in the country."
Head coach Chastain has set many goals for the team this season. She feels as though the Niners can win the Conference USA tournament that would ensure a spot in the NCAA tournament. The ceiling is high for a team that didn't get the chance to make the postseason in 2020.
"My goal is to make the program better any way we can," said Chastain. "Even though the goals are tough, we are not going to look ahead, though, but instead taking it one game at a time."
Crazy times have plagued all of the sports this year. Cancellations and rescheduling of games have become the new normal. This is something that the team will have to deal with this season. Even though there will be adversity, the Niners keep a positive attitude and focus on what is ahead this season.
"The whole team is going to keep a very positive attitude this season," said Chastain. "The likelihood of something being canceled is a possibility, but when we do get an opportunity to play, we are going to stand up to the challenge."
The team's expectations are high coming into this year, but Charlotte is ready for the challenge. New goals mean the team is happy to get back into the swing of a season.
"We have grown a lot as a program in the last year and a half," said Chastain. "Our kids are hungry and are ready to move the program forward."
