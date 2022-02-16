The spring sports season has arrived, and the Charlotte 49ers softball team is back in action. The team is coming off a stellar 31-19 overall record and a 14-6 Conference USA (C-USA) record in 2021. There are high expectations for the 49ers program and its players this season.
Head Coach Ashley Chastain is excited for what is to come for her squad this season.
"I'm really excited," said Chastain. "I think we try not to really dwell a lot on previous years; I think we're focused on what's ahead. Last season with a lot of our returners, I think we built a lot of confidence, but that year is done, and we move on into a new year. We've got a different team, a lot of new freshmen and transfers, so we have a lot of people that weren't here last year, so it's time to look ahead."
Strength of Schedule:
Chastain prides herself on creating a competitive schedule that allows the 49ers to test themselves against top teams. Charlotte's schedule features intriguing matchups against multiple ranked opponents such as Clemson, Virginia Tech and Duke. The 49ers will also face power-five teams such as North Carolina, Minnesota and South Carolina.
"To build what we want here and be a good program, we need to play competition like that," said Chastain. "Back in 2019, when I took over the program, that's the kind of schedule I want to build. I believe that's how we'll get prepared for Conference USA. Even our geographic location helps us play top ACC schools."
From a player's perspective, senior catcher Bailey Vannoy is excited to have the opportunity to get to play in these critical matchups.
"I'm excited, definitely intrigued just because it's like okay, sick we're playing a high-level team, but like at the end of the day we're just playing the game," said Vannoy. "We're playing another school that has a big name on their jersey, but it doesn't matter. The game doesn't know who we're playing. So as long as we continue to do what we're doing, then there's nobody that can stop us."
Preseason Accolades:
The 49ers are projected to finish first in the C-USA Preseason Poll for the first time in program history. Charlotte is coming off claiming the C-USA East Division title and will look to carry over the momentum this season. Chastain is honored, but she knows this isn't the finished product for her team.
"I think as a coach, you have mixed emotions about preseason rankings," said Chastain. "I think we're honored and humbled that's what people think of our program right now, but it doesn't change a thing about what we do and how we operate for us."
Along with being preseason favorites, the team had three players named to the Preseason C-USA All-Conference team. The three players who received the prestigious honor were junior Cori Henderson, graduate student Kourtney Gremillion and Vannoy.
Vannoy was also named the C-USA Preseason Player of the Year. Vannoy, the reigning Player of the year, had an outstanding season in 2021, where she boasted a .387 batting average, 63 hits and 13 home runs while also breaking the school's doubles record. Though she is delighted to receive these honors, the job has just started for her and the 49ers.
"I think it's a cool honor, but it doesn't matter until it happens at the end of the season," said Vannoy. "I don't spend too much focus on that because the awards are temporary, so it's cool to celebrate and be excited about it but not live there."
Players to watch for:
Senior Lindsey Walljasper does it all, fitting into various roles for the team. Walljasper is a pitcher and utility player for the squad, and she will look to progress this season. Chastain praised her work ethic and feels that she will have a prominent role in the team.
"I'm excited to see Lindsey Walljasper throw this year," said Chastain. "She played a huge role in our success last year. I think she is on a different level cause she has a little bit of a chip on her shoulder, and she is ready to prove it and make a statement."
Chastain mentioned the names of transfers Mekayla Frazier, Lexi Wagner and Stacy Peyton as players to watch for this season. The experience they bring from other big-time programs such as Elon, Ball State and Oregon will be vital for the 49ers in 2022.
Expectations:
The expectations are high, but it's just one step at a time for coach Chastain as she is ready for what is coming.
"I'm hesitant to put us at a certain level, but I think that this team can do certain things this year. I think we will do things the program has never done before. My only expectation is that they hold our standard and show up and work hard." said Chastain.
The Charlotte softball team opened the season with a win against Virginia on Feb. 10 and finished 4-1 in the Green & Gold Classic with multiple wins over Bucknell and Boston University. Charlotte will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 16, against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC.
