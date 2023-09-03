The Charlotte 49ers opened the season this weekend at home against South Carolina State University. After a slow start, the 49ers were able to establish the run and take home a 24-3 win in front of a sold-out crowd.
Here are some key takeaways from that game.
Durell Robinson and the 49er rushing attack
After an offseason where new Head Coach Biff Poggi was outspoken on his plans to run the football, Poggi stayed true to his word and ran the football early and often in the game.
After a slow start running the ball, star freshman Durell Robinson was the spark for this rushing attack, ripping off two big runs at the beginning of the second quarter. Robinson's spark set fire to the offense and inspired them to an eight-play, 69-yard drive comprising of only rushing plays. The drive ended in a one-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Jalon Jones, the first Charlotte score of the year.
The run-heavy game plan stayed the same from that point on as the 49ers ran for 213 yards on 46 carries, with Robinson leading the charge with 11 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Four-star recruit Robinson looked wildly explosive out of the backfield and almost turned his second carry into a breakaway touchdown but tripped in the open field. If not for a too-tight girdle that Robinson explained in the postgame press conference as the reason for his fall, he could have had a much bigger day. While multiple running backs will be involved, Robinson will be someone the 49ers will have to depend upon to keep the offense moving.
Revamped defense
With a nearly all-new defensive staff and roster, it was unclear how the defense would look in their opener. After two quarters of play, it was already evident this defense was much stronger than that of years past.
Despite losing six of their eight leading tacklers, the 49ers excelled on the defensive end. The defense allowed only 168 total yards through the entire game and had multiple fourth-down stops.
One thing that stuck out with this defense was the energy they played with. Even when the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter, the unit still showed up to force a turnover late, ending any comeback hopes. The depth of this defense was also apparent as twenty-two players appeared on the defensive box score, all contributing to the 49ers' win.
Defensive back Wayne Jones led the team in tackles with 10; following him were linebackers Demetrius Knight II and Nikhai Hill-Green, who both had seven.
After the game, Hill-Green was questioned in the postgame conference as to how the 49er defense would stay high energy through the season.
"Focus and efficiency," said Hill-Green. "It's a glorified practice on Saturdays, so as long as you're prepared and you're focused, we'll be good to go."
With this mindset, Hill-Green and the Niner defense aim to replicate their performance against the University of Maryland next week.
Offensive mistakes need to be minimized
Whether it be a product of the game script or just rust following a long offseason, the 49ers could have looked better when it came time to throw the ball. New starting quarterback Jalon Jones excelled on the ground, picking up 49 yards on ten rush attempts, but made some critical mistakes throwing the ball, one of which led to the only South Carolina scoring following a Jones interception while deep in enemy territory.
Outside of his two interceptions, Jones was very efficient throwing the ball, completing 13 of his 19 passing attempts, but one of his picks came in the red zone, cutting touchdown hopes short. This, along with the team's five offensive penalties, cost the squad 37 yards and the possibility of putting more points on the board. Three of these penalties came before the snap in the form of delay of game or false start penalties. Considering this is the first game this group has played together, mistakes are natural but will have to be minimized as the season continues.
Up next
The Biff Poggi era is underway in Charlotte, and the 49ers have their first win under their belt heading into week two. Although this team still has much unknown, they are a far different team from past iterations.
Charlotte will be tested against some tough competition next weekend when they travel to College Park to take on Maryland, who is coming off a 38-6 victory against Towson University. The 49ers will kick off against the Terrapins on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.