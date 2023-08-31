Since stepping foot on campus in November of 2022, football Head Coach Biff Poggi has made it clear that the offensive focus will be on the running game, and the 2023 roster may bolster the staff suited for the task.
"Offensively, we are going to run the football, very simple," said Poggi in his introductory press conference in 2022. "When we do that, you are going to put the seventh and probably eighth man in the box; then we are going to throw it over your head many times."
The running back room has put together a group of backs to make a Swiss Army knife approach to the run game, putting together pieces that each bring their specialty to the table and can meet the high running demands of coach Poggi.
"Everybody has their way of hitting a home run. It will look different," said junior running back Shadrick Byrd. "Everybody has been working, and we all look pretty good regardless of who's getting the ball, so I'm looking forward to it."
All-around back: Shadrick Byrd
Byrd is the veteran returning piece to Charlotte, having been a vital piece of the team's identity the last couple of years; he returns to the Queen City as a leader and all-around team player.
His play on the field as an all-around running back earned him a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, awarded to the best all-around player in college football each year.
Byrd's versatility has new offensive coordinator Mike Miller excited this season to be the guy he can rely on to do anything he needs.
"Shad has been great; he's so reliable and just does everything you are supposed to do. Just very consistent," said Miller.
Byrd shined in Charlotte's spring game, putting up over 125 yards on the ground and a touchdown despite limited touches.
Bulldozer: Joachim Bangda
Joachim Bangda is a transfer from Townson University who also spent some time at Kent State University before that. He comes in reuniting with his high school coach in Poggi, and he brings a solid powerback mentality, willing to fight for every yard while being a senior mentor for the younger players.
Miller loves Bangda's skill in being the bulldozer and getting the tough short yardage in critical situations.
"You know Jo Bangda, who just got here, runs like a maniac; he tries to hunt for contact instead of making people miss; he finds guys he's like a heat-seeking missile," said Miller.
Young home run: Durrell Robinson
Freshman Durrell Robinson gained Charlotte national media attention when he announced he was committing to the 49ers on ESPN during the High School All-American game. He is the highest-rated recruit in Charlotte football history and is likely the guy to break out for big runs.
Knowing he's the young guy and the talent around him in the room, Robinson wants to focus on his part in his freshman season to help the team win and grow.
"Do my part, mess up the least as possible, do my job the best I can. If I do my job the best I can, we can win," said Robinson.
Miller loves the development Robinson has shown a commitment to and is getting to teach him that not every play will be the long home run play. Miller loves seeing Robinson's growth under his veteran running back teammates.
"Durrell is a home run hitter, and that's something we've been working on; not every play is going to be a home run; they will happen organically throughout the game. Just stick to your reads, and he's just such a young pup. It's been so good for him to be under Shad and Jo," said Miller.
Gadget duo: Henry Rutledge & Terron Kellman
Another returning player from last year's team is Henry Rutledge, who had strong breakout performances last season. He was a significant receiving threat out of the backfield, so he adds another dynamic to the running game for Charlotte in his redshirt sophomore season.
Terron Kellman brings a similar dynamic to the team; if you can get him or Rutledge the ball with room to work with, they can break out for big chunk plays, adding another tool to the team's running attack.
The gadgetness that Rutledge and Kellman bring to the table gives Miller more to look forward to this season when designing his offensive plays, giving him plenty of running options for his first season as a 49er.
"Henry Rutledge, who is a Charlotte guy, and Terron Kellman both have a lot of twitch and are kinda those gadget guys and get them the ball in space and on the perimeter," said Miller.