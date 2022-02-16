Charlotte's men's tennis team lost a second consecutive dual match Saturday, Feb. 12, at Goodfriend Tennis Center, in a 7-0 result away at number two ranked Tennessee.
The 49ers record is now 3-4 on the dual season, and the Vols improved their record to 7-1.
After losing to Columbia on Feb. 11, 5-2, the 49ers had another challenging task on hand as they faced the number two team in the country.
The Volunteers took control of the match from the beginning, winning two double matches dominating the 49ers' in doubles play. The results from the doubles play were: Vols graduate student Adam Walton and senior Pat Harper defeated 49ers' number 11 ranked pair redshirt freshman Coy Simon and sophomore Stefanos Savva 6-2.
Vols freshman Shunsuke Mitsui and senior Emile Hudd faced 49ers graduate student Thomas Brown and freshman Vasco Prata resulting in a 2-4, unfinished match. Vols sophomore Johannus Monday and freshman Conor Gannon defeated 49ers junior Abhimanyu Vannemreddy and sophomore Luke Thomson 6-0. The Vols took the lead 1-0 heading into singles play action.
The Vols kept their momentum forward, leading in singles play. Vols earned three straight-set victories to clinch match point at 4-0. Vols Monday gave his team a 2-0 advantage winning his singles match against 49ers Brown 6-3, 6-2. Next, Vols junior Angel Diaz defeated 49ers Simon 6-1, 6-2, earning the 3-0 advantage. Finally, the clinching match was earned by Vols Mitsui against 49ers' Vannemreddy, 6-4, 6-1.
The remaining three singles matches were played out. Vols Walton was next to win his match against 49ers' graduate student Mikhail Sokolovskiy 6-2, 7-5 for the 5-0 lead. Vols Hudd extended the lead for his team to 6-0 with a three-set victory 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 against 49ers' Savva. Vols Gannon had the final winning match against 49ers' Prata 6-7(1), 7-6(5), 1-0 (10-5) in a three-set tiebreaker match.
The 49ers' Savva and Prata extended their singles matches to three sets but fell short. Vols Walton earned his 106 singles victory of his tennis career at Tennessee. Walton is now on level with Vols alumni Mikelis Libietis for ninth-most wins in program history.
The 49ers' next match will be at home for the fourth contest of the season. 49ers' will face Coastal Carolina on Friday, Feb. 18, at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. The first serve is scheduled at 2 P.M. ET.
The 49ers went 13-12 last season and look to capitalize off last year's winning with a tough non-conference slate and an always tough conference season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.