Charlotte's men's tennis team will host this year's Conference USA Men's Tennis Championship after missing the chance to do so in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The tournament will start on April 23 and end on April 25. Matches will be played at Charlotte's Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
"We were scheduled to host the Championship last year, so it is really special that we can host it this year," said Charlotte men's tennis coach Kyle Bailey. "We are excited and looking forward to this weekend."
The 49ers go into the tournament 12-11 overall and 0-1 in C-USA play. Their lone conference game was against Old Dominion, where they lost 3-4. However, the team picked up key wins against UNCG and Coastal Carolina this season.
Charlotte earned the fifth seed in the tournament and will face UTSA, the fourth seed, Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m. The Roadrunners are 13-7 this season and 0-0 in C-USA. They are owners of a win 4-1 against Tulsa, ranked #40 at the time. Both teams lost to ranked teams to end their regular season. Charlotte lost to #43 Miami, while UTSA lost to #47 Oregon.
For the rest of the tournament, the action kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, the two-seeded Monarchs of Old Dominion and the seventh-seeded Rice Owls. The three-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls take on Southern Miss, the sixth seed, at 10 a.m.
Along with Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, the number one seed, faces UAB, the bottom eighth seed.
The semifinals will be hosted for those that advance will be held April 24 at 12 p.m., and finals are at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
