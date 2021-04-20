Charlotte's women's tennis team capped off one of its most successful seasons in recent memory on April 17 with a 4-0 win over VCU (11-9) at home.
On Senior Day, Margaux Maquet (6-3, 6-2), Rocio Safont (6-2, 6-3) and Kaavya Sawhney (6-2, 6-0) all picked up singles victories. The doubles duos of Sawhney/Schech and Dean/Maquet picked up wins as well.
The 49ers picked up their 20th win of 2021 to end the season with a 20-6 overall record. It was the third time in school history they reached the 20-win mark in school history.
En route to the win, the 49ers also earned their fifth shutout win this season. Other than the VCU sweep, they shutout Campbell, College of Charleston, North Carolina A&T and Appalachian State.
As the regular season comes to a close, the 49ers cap off a season where ranked nationally. The 49ers were ranked No. 43 in the Oracle/ITA national rankings on March 24, the highest-ranking in team history. Sophomore Ruxi Schech also entered the singles rankings at No. 60. She is currently No. 78 in those rankings.
The 49ers now look to the postseason as they will face No. 13 Louisiana Tech in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament in Denton, Texas, as the #4 seed. The match will start a 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
Charlotte has only played LA Tech twice in school history. LA Tech won in 2016, 5-2. The 49ers won 4-3 in 2017. Both of these games were in conference tournament play.
Charlotte sits 2-1 in C-USA play. They beat Marshall (6-1) and Middle Tennessee (6-1). Their lone loss came against Florida Atlantic, 2-4.
