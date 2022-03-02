The Charlotte women's tennis team earned a pair of home wins over Coastal Carolina on Friday, Feb. 25, and Liberty on Sunday, Feb. 27. These wins extend the 49er's current winning streak to seven.
Head Coach Anthony Davison reflected on the team's win against Liberty.
"We knew it was going to be tough coming in, but we stepped up today. I was very impressed with our team's intensity and discipline that we showed," said Davison.
Match One: vs. Coastal Carolina:
The 49ers played their first home outdoor match of the season at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex against the Chanticleers on Friday.
49ers juniors Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio defeated Chanticleers' senior Paola Landin Lopez and sophomore Mathilde Tranberg in doubles, 6-3.
Chanticleers' junior Victoire De Samucewicz and sophomore Jesse Hollins defeated 49ers fifth year Rocio Safont and freshman Lucie Petruzelova, 6-4. 49ers juniors Maddie Brown and Jenna Dean defeated Chanticleers' junior Valentina Urelli and senior Megan Hopton 6-3. The pair of wins gave the 49ers the point lead from doubles play.
The 49ers kept the momentum going into singles play, and the results were: Charlotte's Kaavya Sawhney defeated the Chanticleers' Urelli 6-1, 6-1.
Charlotte sophomore Emma Wilkins defeated Coastal's Hollins 6-3, 6-1, and 49ers' Safont defeated Chanticleers' Landin Lopez 6-3, 6-4. The 49ers Petruzelova defeated the Chanticleers freshman Anna Babayan 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.
Charlotte kept it going as Quiterio defeated Chanticleers Tranberg 6-2, 7-6. The Chanticleers' De Samucewicz defeated 49ers' 87 ranked junior Margaux Maquet 6-1, 7-5, 10-3.
Charlotte secured their eighth win as they took the match win 6-1.
Match Two: vs. Liberty:
In the win against Liberty University, the 49ers achieved the program's best start to a season since the 2011-2012 season. Charlotte ended Liberty's six-match winning streak.
The 49ers took the 1-0 lead after doubles play. Charlotte juniors Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney defeated the Flames' duo of sophomore Micaela Ode Mitre and freshman Maria Juliana Parra Romero 6-1. Charlotte junior's Maquet and Quiterio defeated Flames' freshman Maretha Burger and sophomore Tiffany Nguyen 6-3.
In an unfinished match, the 49ers' fifth-year Safont and freshman Petruzelova faced Flames' sophomore Eloise Saraty and freshman Willa Rogers 5-2.
The 49ers performed well in singles play, too, with Charlotte's Quiterio defeating Liberty's Saraty 6-1, 6-0. Wilkins picked up the win for the 49ers as she dominated the Flames' Ode Mitre 6-0, 6-0. 49ers Ruxi Schech defeated Flames' junior Alexandra Almborg. 6-2, 6-4.
Charlotte's Maquet faced Liberty's freshman Maria Juliana Parra Romero in an unfinished match. Both Safont and Petruzelova had unfinished matches as they faced the Flames' sophomore Esther Lovato and Nguyenin in unfinished matches, respectively.
After the singles play, the 49ers secure the win 4-0.
Up Next:
Charlotte will be back in action at home on Saturday, March 5, at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex as they host North Florida. The first serve is scheduled at 11 a.m.
