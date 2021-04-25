Charlotte women's tennis team had a successful 2021 season from start to finish. But their Conference USA tournament came to an end.
The 49ers were able to win over No.16 Louisiana Tech with little to no issue on Thursday, winning 4-0. The next day, Charlotte had to face No. 5 Florida Atlantic and was taken down after failing to hold on to the lead.
The Niners sit at 21-7 the season. Their win percentage of .750 is their highest in twelve years, while their 21 wins is the most the Niners have seen in thirty years.
Opening Round vs. No.16 Louisiana Tech (4-0)
If there is one thing the Niners are good at, it's securing the doubles win, and that's exactly what they did. They grabbed the doubles win to take a 1-0 lead for the 21st time this season, but they did not stop there. Rocio Safont finished off the sweep with her 11th straight win, which marks the longest for any individual Niner in a season. This certainly isn't the Niner's first win in Conference USA Championships lately. In fact, this marks their fourth straight season where they took a team down in the C-USA Championships, not counting the 2019-20 season, which has no Championship games.
Quarterfinals vs. No. 5 Florida Atlantic (1-4)
No. 4 Charlotte took the lead to start their match against No. 5 Florida Atlantic thanks to the No. 3 duo of senior Rocio Safont and freshman Emma Wilkins as well as the No. 2 tandem of sophomores Jenna Dean and Margaux Maquet. The only Niner to gain a singles victory was Rocio Safont.
The Niners lost their lead and their march, ending here for the time being, although more postseason opportunities are a possibility. Despite this loss, Charlotte found success this season.
Up Next
The 49ers will await word about any postseason possibilities in the coming weeks.
