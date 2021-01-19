For the first time in almost a year, Charlotte 49er athletics is heating up for the spring season, as some spring sports got their season going this week. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the midst of their conference seasons as well.
Below is a roundup of Charlotte teams in action last week.
Tennis
The women’s tennis team started their 2021 season on Thursday against No. 6 Duke and dropped the opener 7-0. Facing a Blue Devil team that has several members ranked in the latest ITA rankings, the 49ers had tough competition.
In their second match of the season against No. 16 Wake Forest, the 49ers lost 2-5. Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney won matches for the Charlotte. The 49ers will next face Wofford on Sunday, Jan. 24 in their first home match of the year.
The men’s team started their season out in winning fashion on Saturday, Jan. 16 with a 6-1 win over Gardner-Webb after their opening match with Wake Forest got postponed.
Charlotte’s Ben Wayand and Henry Lieberman won a doubles match 6-1 to give the 49ers a big boost. Out of the six singles matches, Charlotte won five of them to ultimately win.
"We made improvements on some things from our matches earlier this week, which was good," said Charlotte head coach Kyle Bailey after the match.
With a 1-0 record, Charlotte will face nationally-ranked South Carolina at home on Friday, Jan. 22.
Track and Field
Both the men’s and women’s track teams got off to a fast start over the weekend to open the indoor season. The teams competed at South Caronlia’s Gamecock Opener and in the Keydet Invitational at Winthrop. Charlotte had four first-place finishes and eight second-places finishers. The teams tallied 36 personal records overall.
Charlotte had three runners qualify for the 60H finals. Micah Hairston ran a 8.18, Justin Leaston ran a 8.21, D'Andre Hayes had an 8.47 as all runners advanced to the finals. Leaston went on to finish fourth while Hayes finished fifth.
Ta-halia Fairman and Casey Core both advanced to the finals in the 60m. Fairman finished 4th, while Core finished 5th. The 49ers also had a successful showing on the pole vault. Riley Felts finished second as she posted a vault of 3.67m. Miranda Campbell finished third in pole vault.
In the Keydet Invitational, Elizabeth Vaughn won the mile event with 5:30.11 time. The 49er women had a lot of success in the 3000m after claiming the top six spots.
Finnegan McBride claimed first with a time of 4:10.85. The men also claimed third in the 3000m.
With a successful first meet in the books, the 49ers now look Lynchburg, Va., for the Liberty Elite Invitational on Jan. 22-23.
Basketball
The men's basketball team spilt their weekend series with UAB, as the women's team swept UAB. (Going to put links in once the recaps are posted)
Charlotte's Jada McMillian earned Conference-USA Player of the Week after averaging 27.0 for the women's team in their sweep of UAB.
