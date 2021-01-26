Another spring sport got their season going this past week, as the women’s volleyball team starting the 2021 season at Davidson. Other teams picked up wins for the first time this year. Here’s a rundown of what happened last week within Charlotte 49er athletics.
Volleyball
For the first time in over a year, Charlotte’s volleyball team played in a regular-season game. The 49ers played Davidson and easily beat the Wildcats, 3-0.
After the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead, the 49ers clawed back into the first set and won 25-22. It was all success from there as Charlotte the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-20.
Emani Foster led Charlotte in kills for the match with 14. The effort from the freshman was good enough for Conference USA Freshman of the Week. Sophie Walen had 16 digs and won C-USA Defensive Player of the Week.
The team now plays at Clemson on Friday and Saturday on the ACC Extra Network.
Tennis
Both the women’s and men’s tennis teams had busy weeks, with the women’s team picking up wins for the first time.
The women’s team dropped their Jan. 18 match to No. 16 Wake Forest, 2-5. Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney were the two players to put up points for the 49ers. Schech knocked off Wake’s top player, Anna Campana.
Charlotte bounced back from the loss with two wins on Jan. 24. The 49ers first beat Wofford 6-1 and then Wingate with the same score. Now 2-2, Charlotte will play at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The men’s team only had one match against South Carolina, who was ranked 20th in the country. Henry Lieberman, Ignasi de Rueda and Olle Wallin all posted singles wins against the Gamecocks. The team’s other game last week against Liberty was postponed. Charlotte plays at Furman on Friday and Georgia State on Saturday.
“I was really proud of the guys with the way they fought back,” said head coach Kyle Bailey.
Track & Field
After an impressive debut last week, Charlotte T&F teams kept things rolling at the Liberty Elite Invitational. For the men’s team, Korpic Lesjak placed first in the weight throw event with a personal best of 18.94m. Three 49ers also placed in the top five for the 800m race.
There was a great deal of success for the women’s team. Jade Martin placed third in the mile event with a personal best time of 5:02.89. 20 49ers earned personal best times.
The T&F teams are back in action this weekend at VMI Winter Relays.
Basketball
The men’s basketball split their weekend series with Florida Atlantic, while the women’s team had their series with Owls postponed due to COVID-19 within the FAU program.
