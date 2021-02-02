The Charlotte 49ers had a successful weekend. Men's basketball defended home court while the women's tennis and volleyball teams earned big wins on the road over ACC opponents. Here's a breakdown of all of the Charlotte sports over the weekend.
Basketball
Charlotte's men's basketball team continues to improve as the season progresses with their two-game sweep over FIU. Jahmir Young led the way in the series as he led the team in scoring in both matchups, including his first career double-double in the first with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite trailing at halftime in the second game, the 49ers defended home court behind the stellar defensive play in the second half.
"For us to hold them to 26 points in the second half shows the intensity picked up defensively," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "We were a lot more aggressive and contested their shots a lot better."
Since the disappointing 61-37 loss to UAB on Jan. 15, the 49ers are 4-1 with their only loss coming to FAU in overtime.
Meanwhile, women's basketball played valiantly on the road against Western Kentucky but came up winless as the 49ers fell in triple overtime at the buzzer in the first matchup. Octavia Jett-Wilson scored the potential game-winning shot with two seconds left in the third overtime, but Meral Abdelgawad drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to stun the 49ers.
The second matchup ended the same as the first, with Raneem Elgedawy hitting the game-winning three-pointer for the Lady Toppers, handing the 49ers back-to-back one-point losses.
Despite the two close losses, Charlotte remains in second place in the East Division of the Conference USA, only trailing Middle Tennessee, who Charlotte will host next weekend.
Tennis
Men's tennis had a busy but successful weekend, sweeping Furman 5-0 and defeating Georgia State 4-2.
The 49ers won four singles matches and two doubles matches, which was needed to seal the victory.
Despite losing the doubles matchups and Henry Lieberman losing in straight sets to Vazha Shubladze, Georgia State's top player, the rest of the team closed out their matches to earn the four points needed to win. Olle Wallin and Ben Wayand both lost the first set of their singles matches but stayed strong and won the final two to earn points for Charlotte.
Women's tennis had a successful weekend as the Niners defeated Virginia Tech, 5-2. This victory marks Charlotte's first win against an ACC opponent since 1990 against Wake Forest.
The 49ers swept in all three doubles matchups for the first time this season. Ruxi Schech was also able to knock off the Hokies top player in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Volleyball
Charlotte's volleyball team followed their won over Davidson up with a solid showing against Clemson. Despite falling in the first matchup, the 49ers responded by winning the rematch later that day.
Charlotte won the opening two sets in the first matchup against Clemson but couldn't close the match out in the final three sets, losing 3-2. The 49ers remained strong and defeated Clemson in the second game, 3-1.
Emani Foster, who earned C-USA Freshman of the Week last week, led the team in kills over the weekend with 42 between both games. Foster also led the team in aces with seven.
Their games against Clemson was the last out-of-conference matchup of the season as conference play will begin next weekend when they take on Marshall on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
Track and Field
Charlotte's track and field team continues to shine on their season as the team finished with four first-place finishes and seven second-place finishes at the VMI Winter Relays. The team also set 22 personal records over the weekend, including four from Thomas Olesen in 60m, long jump, high jump and shot put.
The men also walked away with top two spots in the men's pole vault with first place going to Jacob Davis and runner-up going to Marcus Hesske.
The women finished with the top three spots in the mile run, led by Sophie Ritter, who won the event with a time of 4:56:36. Louise Lounes earned second with a 4:58:28 time. Chandler Horton rounded out the top three with a time of 5:02:25.
Sophomore Eve English placed first in the high jump while Maci Bunting earned second place in the same event. Alex Wolf finished second in the long jump in the women's competition with a personal record distance of 5.63m.
Looking Forward
Men's golf will be heading down to TPC Sawgrass for their first tournament of the season while women's soccer begins their season against Kennesaw State. Men's soccer will have to wait a week for their season to start as their bout with Mercer on Feb. 5 was canceled.
