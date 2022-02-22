The Charlotte women's tennis team is off to a great start in the spring season. The 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in team history and look to take the program to new heights. The expectations are high as the second half of the season quickly approaches.
The 49ers have an impressive 7-2 record, and a five-game winning streak has given the team newfound confidence. The team boasts victories over multiple power five opponents in Oregon, Virginia Tech and Boston College while being selected to the ITA 2022 Kick-Off weekend for the first time in program history. Head Coach Anthony Davison commented on the 49ers' progression.
"We are a hard team to beat right now as we are bringing it to every practice by working on that competitive piece," said Davison. "We have emphasized our fitness, strength and toughness on the court, and these pieces over the whole year have improved the most."
The 49ers have players ranked in both singles and doubles categories. Junior Margaux Maquet, ranked 79 in singles play, has been the flagship player for the 49ers so far. Davison is pleased with Maquet's play and praises her commitment to her craft.
"Maquet is putting it together in every match," said Davison. "She has improved a lot from training over the summer in Belgium and playing events there over the break, and she has come back physically stronger."
The duo of Ruxi Schech and Lucia Quiterio is ranked 55 in the ITA doubles standings, and they finished 10-0 at the Kitty Harrison in the fall. The juniors bring veteran leadership to the squad by mentoring the underclassmen on the team. Davison reflected on what they mean to the 49ers program.
"We can rely on them to play any time," said Davison. "They are role models for the younger players and are fun to watch because they truly enjoy playing together."
Schech, hailing from Frankfurt, Germany, is 6-3 in her last nine singles matches and has four wins in doubles. She burst onto the scene when she was voted to the All-Conference USA Singles First Team last year. Even though both players have switched doubles partners, Schech's bond with Quiterio has helped both players and the team reach the next level.
"We randomly played one tournament together, and it worked out well," said Schech. "As a team, it is better for us to play the way we are right now, and we are implementing ourselves in every game."
Quiterio, the Texas A&M transfer from Benedita, Portugal, has found a home since joining the 49ers. She is 5-2 in her last seven singles matches and has picked up six doubles wins with Maquet in the spring. Quiterio shared her thoughts on the season so far.
"I was rusty in the beginning, but I am doing a good job in doubles, and I know the things I have to improve," said Quiterio. "The team has won some big matches on the road, which is never easy, and I am looking forward to competing in more matches coming up."
Everybody brings something to the table from their different backgrounds and experiences. The team has a plethora of international representation from all around the world. Charlotte has become a global destination as six players are from countries outside the United States, such as India, Spain and the Czech Republic.
"The different experience brings us together as a whole," said Davison. "Everybody's background is unique and makes us better as a whole"
Davison has high expectations for his team and is confident that they can accomplish great things this season. He is ready to get back out on the court in upcoming matchups as the group becomes the best version of itself.
"My expectations are internal with the team," said Davison. "I expect us to work hard and meet the standards that we have set every single day, and it comes down to meeting our expectations which is realistic that this team will be the best that the school has ever had."
Schech and Quiterio have set goals for themselves and the team as they head into the rest of the season.
"One of my goals for the team is to make it to the NCAA tournament," said Quiterio. "I hope that we all keep being energetic and positive because if we can keep doing that, we are going to reach our goals."
Schech added, "This is one of the best teams that we have ever had, so I think we can be in the top 42, and we can win the conference by winning as many matches as we can."
The Charlotte women's tennis team will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 27, as they host Coastal Carolina and Liberty at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
