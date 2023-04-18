As veteran players returned to battle for Charlotte in 2023, freshman catcher Lexi Winters took to the field. Long held by graduate student Bailey Vannoy, the position finds a new face behind home plate.
It marks both the waning days of a living age and the dawning moments of a new era in Charlotte softball.
A seasoned captain
During her career, Vannoy has been a Conference USA All-Freshman, three-time All-Conference player, two-time NFCA All-Region player and a 2022 NFCA Second Team All-American. Starting with the Green and White in 2019, records ranging from career home run record to on-base percentage have been set by the experienced catcher through her 215 games played for the 49ers so far.
In terms of performance, few can match her well-awarded tenure.
Amid her accomplishments, Vannoy works with a personal attitude that extends beyond the field, even as some might look up to her for guidance.
"I just see [my teammates] with a lot of respect," said Vannoy. "I think that, first and foremost, they are going to be my sister, they're my friend… when people come and look up to me, they're kinda like my sister versus somebody that they think is bigger than they are.".
A newcomer catcher
Winters arrived in the summer of 2022 as a true freshman for the Charlotte team. Although she had awards at lower levels from high school, she did not have the same collegiate softball experience to call upon.
As the season continued, Winters became a larger piece of the Charlotte puzzle with more starts and opportunities, which provided a chance to come into her own at the college level.
"It's been a lot of learning moments… being able to learn through experience and working with different teammates, different pitchers specifically," Winters said.
When meeting her teammates, it was time off the field that made the first lasting impression that Winters had of Vannoy.
"It was one of the first weeks on campus, and we went to a women's soccer game," said Winters. "I was walking back to the dorm… and she saw me walking back home, and she called me… she gave me a ride home, and ever since then, she's been driving me home."
A helpful guide
With a team sport such as softball, a strong relationship with one's team can be as important as any at-bat. For Vannoy, while she has shared many memorable moments with Winters, it is the little ones that count the most.
"Some of my favorites are the smaller moments, like every time we go and run, we do a jog pre-game," said Vannoy. "We're jogging partners, and we always stand and do a little heart together. These are the moments you're going to take in and remember for a long time that create the team chemistry."
For a player with a budding career, working close beside a player of Vannoy's caliber offers a chance to see the game from a different perspective.
"Her ability to command the field is a very big characteristic that she has as a catcher. Another one is just her mindset overall," said Winters.
On the other side of the coin, it is an opportunity to offer a lasting impression upon those rising up the ranks. Looking at a player starting where she did before, Vannoy offered advice to Winters of a more personal nature.
"Just be yourself. I think whenever you carry yourself with a lot of confidence and take pride in what you do, it shows up on the field," said Vannoy.
A closing page
While the present chapter concludes and the new one opens up, the results and words on the page mark only half the story. Just as much as any home run or thwarted steal, the intangible, personal legacy is an unmistakable piece of the saga.
"[When all's said and done], I hope that the impression that I leave is that I left it better than I found it and that I never took a day for granted," said Vannoy.