The Charlotte baseball team lost to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks on Wednesday, March. 8, at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C.
The game was an offensive clinic, as UNCW won 11-9. With the loss, Charlotte moves to 5-8 on the season.
How it happened
UNCW got off to a hot start, scoring five in the first inning. The first two runs came from a Tanner Thach sacrifice fly and then an Alec DeMartino RBI single. Later in the inning, UNCW had the bases loaded and singled to bring home three runs extending the lead to 5-0.
Charlotte answered in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own. Kaden Hopson walked on his first at-bat, and then Cam Fisher hit his seventh home run of the season to score two for Charlotte. The 49ers cut the deficit to 5-2.
Just @32CamFisher doing what he does best!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/NUwnUO4ORf— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 8, 2023
UNCW kept the bats hot in the second inning as Thach singled through the right side to score Dillon Lifrieri. The run pushed the Seahawks' lead to 6-2.
After a quiet third inning, UNCW scored two more runs in the top of the fourth off a John Newton sacrifice lineout and a Kevin Pitarra single, making it an 8-2 game.
The 49ers shifted momentum as a triple from Josh Patrick scored one run, and then a Hopson single brought Patrick home to chip away at the lead, 8-4.
Once again, the Seahawks continued their stellar night at the plate with another RBI single in the sixth, making the lead 9-4.
The bottom of the sixth is when Charlotte came to life. Patrick recorded another hit as a single brought in two runners making the lead 9-6. Then Will Butcher hit a three-run home run to tie the game at nine apiece.
Butch + Ballers = Bombs@willbutcher15 🤝 @Kcannonballers #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/V5hGubi4ff— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 9, 2023
UNCW shut down Charlotte's hopes in the top of the seventh as a two-run home run from Thach put the Seahawks back in the lead 11-9.
Charlotte could not score after that, and UNCW walked away with the win, 11-9.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/cSUS38g5AV— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 9, 2023
Takeaways
Despite having 14 strikeouts, the Charlotte pitchers allowed 15 hits. The 49ers place 205 in the nation for earned run average. The team has a 6.95 and must fix this trend.
The 49ers were led by Patrick, who had three RBI, two hits and two runs in three at-bats. Butcher and Fisher both hit home runs in the contest.
The loss is Charlotte's first inside Atrium Health Ballpark, as the team won the previous two matchups over the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Campbell University Fighting Camels.
The 49ers have also lost four straight games and will look to get back on track against the 12-1 Old Dominion University Monarchs. Both are quite familiar with each other, as before the 2023 season, the squads were both a part of Conference USA.
Next up
Charlotte returns home to Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium to host a three-game weekend series against Old Dominion. The series starts on Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. and will be streaming on ESPN+.
Renewing a rivalry at The Hayes this weekend!#9ATC | #GoldStandard https://t.co/zls5q3P6yV— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 9, 2023