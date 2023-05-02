The Charlotte baseball team will travel to Conway, S.C., to face the No. 7 Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers on Tuesday, May 2.
The 49ers hold an overall record of 22-21 and are 12-8 in Conference USA (C-USA) play heading into the contest.
Matchup history
Tuesday will mark the 25th matchup between the two programs. The series is tied at 12-12, with the 49ers winning the last bout at home 11-3.
The Chanticleers last had a home-field advantage against the 49ers in March 2020, when they beat the 49ers for a third straight time with a final score of 15-6.
In the last ten matchups between the two teams, Charlotte leads 6-4 games and outscored Coastal Carolina 76-61.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte is coming off a three-game road series against the University of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (WKU), where the 49ers dropped all three games.
The 49ers hit a season-high with six home runs in the series finale on Sunday, but the team came up short 14-10.
After a pair of home runs in the 49er’s weekend series against WKU, Cam Fisher sits atop the Conference USA (C-USA) with 21 homers. Fisher became the second player in Charlotte baseball history to record 20 home runs in a single season.
Cameron Hansen leads the Niners with a 0.98 WHIP, which places him second in the C-USA and No. 12 in the nation.
Scouting Coastal Carolina
The Chanticleers enter the contest with an overall record of 28-14 and are 15-6 in conference play.
Coastal Carolina ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) in batting average with a .313. The team also leads in runs scored with 411 and is third in home runs with 80.
Caden Bodine leads the Chanticleers with a .377 batting average and an on-base plus slugging percentage (ops) of 1.057.
Senior Graham Brown is tied for third in the SBC with 17 doubles and No. 16 in slugging percentage with a .627.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
Performing well at the plate against the Hilltoppers gives the 49ers offense momentum heading into the contest.
After surrendering 27 runs against WKU, the 49ers must improve on the mound to upset the No. 7 Chanticleers.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers will travel to Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Tuesday, May 2, to face off against Coastal Carolina. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.; the game is available to stream on ESPN+.