Charlotte softball team hosts Florida International University (FIU) for a three-game series Friday, March 10-12. This will be the first three games of Conference USA (C-USA) action for both teams.
After losing their last four games, most recently to No. 15 Duke University, the 49ers are looking to break the streak with this series versus FIU.
Matchup history
In the 2022 season, the 49ers traveled to Miami, winning all three games over FIU.
Scouting Charlotte
The 49ers head into C-USA play with a record of 10-9.
Kassidy Kruprit marked her eighth two-hit game on Wed. March 8, against No. 15 Duke.
T6| 🕸️-💎@kkrupit with the leaping snag! #SCTop10 CLT 4GU 3#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/c9Fi0Ljp6O— Charlotte Softball (@CharlotteSB) February 26, 2023
In the game against Duke, Savanna Nguyen hit her first career home run.
B2| @savanna_nguyen7 deposits the pitch over the wall and Niners are on the board!!!CLT 1DU 2 pic.twitter.com/2WdhwTivmz— Charlotte Softball (@CharlotteSB) March 8, 2023
The 49ers are ranked No. 28 in the country for runs batted in.
The Niners have faced four teams ranked in the top 25 for RBIs. These are No. 2 Stanford University, No. 7 Duke University, No. 15 Washington University and No. 25 Georgia Institute of Technology.
The Charlotte softball team is ranked No. 16 in the country for home runs with 1.26 per game.
Pitcher Georgeanna Barefoot is ranked No. 22 in the country for saves, with two this season.
Scouting the Panthers
The Panthers open C-USA play holding a 13-11 record. They hosted the FIU classic on March 4-March 12, where they went 3-2. Then they hosted a doubleheader on March 7 against College of the Holy Cross. They split the day by winning the first day and losing the second one.
Ashton Lansdell leads the Panthers offensively with a .348 batting average and five home runs this year. Lansdell is ranked No. 6 in the nation with 18 stolen bases this season.
Carmen Perez adds an RBI single & Ashton Lansdell gets the 3-run 5th started w/a triple. We lead 4-1/B-6th 👏#PawsUp pic.twitter.com/t1Z6BNcnUA— FIU Softball (@FIUSoftball) February 26, 2023
Isabella Perez has a batting average of .314 and is tied with Lansdell in RBIs with 14. Perez is No. 2 in the nation for catching runners attempting to steal bases, with 10 on the season.
𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝟯𝗥𝗗 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 #PawsUp pic.twitter.com/C2mqjmlOKh— FIU Softball (@FIUSoftball) March 5, 2023
FIU’s leading pitchers are Megan Kruger and Emma Whitney. Kruger has a 5-1 record this season and an ERA of 1.73, and 21 strikeouts over 36.1 innings. Whitney has an ERA of 3.62 and 16 strikeouts in over 50 pitched innings.
FIU is ranked No. 1 in C-USA for stolen bases with 53. The Panthers are also ranked No. 2 in C-USA for hits with 167 and a team batting average of .280
Looking to gameday
The first pitch of the first of the three-game series against FIU is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
We start C-USA play tonight...Get your popcorn ready!!📍The Sue🕕6:00📺https://t.co/xcWz79caOY📊https://t.co/br7CwcM7tZ#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/R9aBwUtZyH— Charlotte Softball (@CharlotteSB) March 10, 2023