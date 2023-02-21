Charlotte women's basketball guards Tamia Davis and Aylesha Wade have made strides this season putting up stellar numbers in the last couple of weeks.
Recent performances
Wade recorded 13 points on 5-7 shooting in Charlotte's 70-64 loss against the University of Texas at El Paso and followed that performance up with six points against the University North Texas on Feb. 11.
Davis has recorded five double-digit performance this season with the most recent coming against North Texas where she had 14 points and five rebounds.
Davis said the players bond has led to their recent successes.
"By working together as a team, I feel our chemistry is definitely getting better," said Davis. "In practice, we are getting better on defense and offense. I feel like that's translated to the game."
Wade had a similar view on how they reached their success.
"We come into practice and are intentional about what it is we need to do and how we need to get it done," said Wade. "All of this has translated to the game because how you practice is how you play."
The team-oriented mindset and viewing teamwork as critical has lead to individual and team successes.
Looking to improve
Davis, a veteran in her senior season, said one thing she continues to work hard on is improving her shot.
"I've been in the gym working before practice, after practice getting extra shots. I feel like it's really correlating and translating into the game," said Davis.
Wade, a sophomore, said she has adjusted her game since graduating high school.
"My biggest adjustment probably has been on the defensive end as well as the pace of the game," said Wade. "Also, my basketball IQ, knowing when and how to do things in certain situations."
Coming off the bench
Both guards come off the bench and get to see how the the game develops. Once they are in, they are crucial to the team.
Davis said their roles is to bring a spark off the bench.
"I feel like it's pretty much energy," said Davis. "I know when I make shots, it really gets the bench and the team on the court going. Overall it just helps the game go a little better, a little smoother."
Wade said she has a different view on how she plays an essential part in the squad.
"It comes from the defensive hand, getting a steal or taking a charge and then contributing to the team on the defensive end," said Wade
If one has an off-game, they know how to keep each other in it.
"We usually just talk to each other," said Davis. "We all have bad games; you just have to keep your head up and have a next-play mentality."
Leaving a mark
With her senior season ending, Davis said she wants to leave a name for herself after graduating.
"I just want to leave my presence here; I want people to know who I am and what my name is," said Davis
And even once she has graduated, she hopes the team continues to hold a hardworking mindset.
"I hope that everyone continues to play for each other and work hard for each other every day in practice and the offseason. Keep pushing each other on, and I know it gets hard, and it gets tough, but I feel once we all come together to cheer each other on, it makes things a lot easier." said Davis.
Rounding out the year
Wade, Davis and the rest of the squad have four matches remaining in the 2022-23 season before Conference USA Championships.
Next up for the 49ers is a two-game round trip to Texas for their second match against North Texas University on Feb. 23, a team they took down 69-61 earlier in the month, and Rice University on Feb. 25, who they beat 66-61 back in January. Both games will be available to watch on ESPN+.