The Charlotte men's basketball team is off to an 11-5 start this season. A highlight of the teams early success is the friendship between transfer guards Montre' Gipson and Lu'Cye Patterson.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the players fit right into the system.
"They are new and are learning every single day," said Sanchez. "They bring a lot of energy which is so important. I am hoping that this is just the start for them."
The road to Charlotte
Gipson, a native of DeSoto, Texas, started his collegiate career at Midland College. At Midland, he was an All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference first-team selection.
Gipson played his sophomore season at Ranger College before spending two years with the Tarleton State Texans. In 2021, he averaged 14.9 points per game while scoring double-figures in 26 of Tarleton's 31 games.
Montre Gipson had it going all night!23 points7-15 FG4 assists pic.twitter.com/uZ7dUIlRrG— Tarleton Men's Basketball (@TarletonMBB) January 23, 2022
Gipson said multiple factors led him to Charlotte.
"When I visited, I loved the city, and Sanchez showed me ways to improve my game," said Gipson. "It motivated me to come to Charlotte because he really cared about making me a better player."
Redshirt sophomore Patterson was a high school phenom who recorded 2,900 career points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists at Minnesota Prep Academy. He spent two seasons at Missouri State, appearing in 57 games while leading the team to an NIT postseason tournament appearance.
Patterson said he had similar reasons for transferring to Charlotte.
"I was a big fan of the city and already loved North Carolina," said Patterson. "I had a great talk with Sanchez, and he wanted to give me the ultimate ability to be the best version of myself."
Beginning of friendship
Their friendship began when both players arrived in Charlotte. Patterson said they instantly bonded and did everything together.
"When we first came here, we had to stay in a hotel," said Patterson. "We did everything with each other such as eating and working out. I figured we had the same type of game, and we complemented each other well."
Gipson said they have been there for each other since their stay in the hotel.
"Staying in the hotel was the start of our friendship," said Gipson. "We bonded, and we are here now."
The duo, who are both guards, have named themselves the "backcourt bros. Both players are facilitators and feed off each other on and off the court. The nickname, Patterson said, came from an Instagram post.
"We had posted a picture, and I called ourselves the backcourt brothers, and it just stuck from there," said Patterson.
Key production
Both players have had an instant impact producing at a high level. Gipson and Patterson are averaging 7.7 and 9.1 points per game, respectively.
Patterson was a vital part of the team's thrilling victory over Detroit Mercy on Dec. 10, 2022, where he recorded 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. His shot with 42 seconds left in overtime propelled the 49ers to an 82-80 win.
here's the video 😁 pic.twitter.com/dQ5zdBfVap— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 10, 2022
Patterson said the team is firing on all cylinders and are leaning on each other.
"The team is clicking on and off the floor," said Patterson. "It is easy for us to bond and have good chemistry on the court."
In the team's loss to FIU on Thursday, Jan. 5, Gipson was a bright spot, recording 14 points, a season-high. He also went 3-4 from three, keeping the 49ers in the game down the stretch.
solid sequence this is.Brice with 7.Tre' with 5. pic.twitter.com/n1ZtZoiYfz— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 7, 2023
Sanchez said the duo continues to take strides on the court.
"I hope they continue to improve and implement our systems," said Sanchez. "Their leadership is valuable; the biggest part is that they are selfless."
Looking ahead
The 49ers are 2-3 in Conference USA (C-USA) play while boasting wins over Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee. The team got off to a fast start posting a 4-0 record while recording wins over Boise State and Tulsa.
The expectations are high for the 49ers going into the rest of the year. Patterson said he has a list of team and personal goals he looks to achieve.
"Everybody wants to get to the C-USA championship and win the conference," said Patterson. "I want to improve and hopefully make an all-conference team."
Gipson said the team cannot get ahead of itself.
"Our goals are to win the conference and go to the tournament. We have to take it one game at a time," said Gipson.
Next up
Patterson, Gipson and the 49ers will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Halton Arena, and the contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.