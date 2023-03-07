The Charlotte student section is a hidden gem to Charlotte athletes' success on game day. Their energy brings joy and support to Charlotte's players and coaches.
"The student section and our fans are so valuable," said Ron Sanchez, head coach of Charlotte's men's basketball team.
A crowd is essential to Charlotte's coaches and players. Sanchez said the crowd became crucial after COVID-19.
"Having experienced a COVID season, where we had nobody in the building, it's what allowed me to appreciate the crowd's noise in the arena," said Sanchez.
The Gold Mine
The student section of Charlotte, The Gold Mine, is a part of the crowd that creates and facilitates the atmosphere. The Gold Mine was established in February 2022 and is designed to organize Charlotte's student section and cheer the 49ers to victory.
During a game, The Gold Mine serves the purpose of encouraging and energizing the players. Through their chants, themes and excitement, these groups of students serve as helpmates to Charlotte's athletes.
Nate McPherson, Sanad Musafer and Shawn Sizemore are leaders of the Gold Mine and oversee the group's activities. McPherson said the student section gives a much-needed boost to the athletes.
"When the players are dead, we give them the extra push. We give them motivation," said McPherson.
Musafer said the student section's role is to have the athletes' backs.
"As a student-athlete, you want an energetic and loud atmosphere. They feed off that," said Musafer.
Impact on athletes
Charlotte's athletes esteem The Gold Mine. The players recognize their impact upon them in the game and appreciate their intensity. Charlotte men's basketball guard, Jackson Threadgill, said the crowd's enthusiasm is essential.
"They bring energy, so when we don't have it going, they help bring us out of a funk," said Threadgill. "You want to generate a good homecourt atmosphere so that when opposing teams are coming in, they can feel it. It gives a good amount of intensity towards our plays."
Charlotte's men's basketball guard Isaiah Folkes said the Gold Mine gives him the energy to keep going.
"They get my adrenaline pumping," said Folkes. "They make me want to go as hard as possible because I don't want to let them down."
Sanchez said The Gold Mine's energy affects the momentum of a game.
"When your crowd is there, and they explode, it's infectious, energizes you and helps our players to play harder," said Sanchez. "When you have a guy like Aly Khalifa hearing his name chanted or Brice Williams hearing his name chanted by his peers appreciating what he's doing on the floor, it's really great."
Expansion and purpose
The Gold Mine's leaders have plans for expansion in the organization's future. Musafer said the student section will continue to grow as an environment for all Charlotte sports fans.
"We want to make an environment where all students are welcome and can have fun with friends regardless of whether they're a sports person. We want an inviting and encouraging space for students to come out and feel comfortable," said Musafer.
The Gold Mine does not require a student to register to be a part of the organization.
"If you're a student at UNC Charlotte, you're a part of the Gold Mine," said Musafer.
The Gold Mine can be found on Twitter and Instagram (@CLTGoldMine) for more information.