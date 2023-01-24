Charlotte sophomore forward Igor Miličić Jr. is in the middle of his first year with the men's basketball team.
Miličić transferred to Charlotte after one year at the University of Virginia. The Croatian native played professionally in Germany before coming to play college basketball in the United States.
Miličić has played a pivotal role on the team, averaging nine points and five rebounds per game.
Miličić spoke to the Niner Times about his experience with the team and a little bit about life outside of basketball.
Niner Times: Being new this season with Charlotte, how has your time with the team been like so far?
Miličić: It's been the best time. I don't think I've ever been a part of a team that's this connected and that does everything together. We love being with each other, and we love practicing together. Regarding teammates, I think it's the best part about Charlotte.
NT: How has the transition from Virginia to Charlotte been?
Miličić: It was smooth. I know Coach [Ron] Sanchez has been with Coach [Tony] Bennett for a long time. They share a lot of their philosophy and how they like to run stuff. I've been doing well at learning that. Of course, the offense is a little bit different, and the tactics and the little details differ. I think I've adapted quickly, and I'm glad I went to Virginia in the past, as it has given me a smooth transition here.
NT: Where do you feel the team is at this point in the season?
Miličić: We're not nearly where we have to be. Still, we've played some good basketball, like at Davidson or against Appalachian State. I think we still have a lot to improve, and there are a lot of things that we can do better, especially on defense, that will help us to get to the next level and beat the top teams in our conference.
NT: What goes through your mind when you're out on the court with your teammates?
Miličić: When you get on the court, everything slows down, and you're just in the game. I'm thinking about how to guard my man, what's the game plan, execute the plays and what to do to make coach happy.
NT: What teammates do you think you're closest with on the team?
Miličić: All of them. I'm close with the freshmen Rich and Nick. The guys that have been here for a while: Jackson (Threadgill), Aly (Khalifa) and Brice (Williams). I'm also close with the new guys Lu'Cye (Patterson), Montre' (Gipson) and Josh (Aldrich). You can name them all, and we are all very close.
NT: Who do you think is the funniest player on the team?
Miličić: Definitely me.
NT: What do you like most about Charlotte so far?
Miličić: Teammates are the greatest part about it all. The weather has been better than in Virginia, but it's the teammates and our chemistry with each other. Of course, the campus is beautiful, and the big city is great.
NT: What's your favorite thing about Head Coach Ron Sanchez?
Miličić: Just how consistent he is with us. He never expects us to do something we're not particularly good at, but he always expects consistency from us. If we do something well, he expects us to do it well. If we're not delivering, he'll push us to deliver.
NT: When you're not busy with basketball or school, what do you like to do in your free time?
Miličić: I usually either sleep or hang out with my teammates.
NT: What is your favorite post-game meal?
Miličić: My favorite pre-game meal is Chipotle. Post-game, I would probably go for a steak. Medium rare, just for the record.
NT: Outside of Charlotte, what sports team or player are you the fan of the most?
Miličić: I've always been a fan of Kobe. I've found that the most similar to him is Jayson Tatum. I'm a big fan of his, and I've followed his career since my favorite team is the Boston Celtics.
NT: How has the transition been from Croatia to playing college basketball in the United States?
Miličić: It's funny because I played three years in Germany before I got to the US, but it was different. The rules are different, and the coaching is different. It took me two to four months to fully adapt to how it's done here. Although in Germany, I had a great experience and opportunity to play.
NT: What is your favorite thing that Croatia has that the United States doesn't?
Miličić: The rocky beaches. I'm not too fond of sandy beaches. Sand gets everywhere, and I don't like that.
NT: What is your favorite thing to do in the off-season?
Miličić: Playing for the national team, I was with the under-20 national team this past summer, and it was an excellent experience for me. Before that, I was with the men's team, and it's something else to represent your country and to play for them. It's great.
NT: What are your hopes for the rest of the season?
Miličić: Our goal is to reach our potential and reach the goals that we set up. We plan to do as well as we can in the conference and hopefully win it.